News Updates from HT: I-T raids on Anurag, Taapsee does not surprise NCP, Shiv Sena and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

I-T raids on Anurag, Taapsee till evening: 'Nothing new', say NCP, Shiv Sena

The raids of the Income Tax department on the properties of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, actor Taapsee Panny continued till evening on Wednesday resulting in the recovery of documents and computer.. Read more

India signs pact with Philippines for supply of BrahMos missile

India and the Philippines have signed a key agreement to facilitate government-to-government deals on military hardware, including the potential supply of BrahMos cruise missiles.. Read more

VK Sasikala quits politics, says ‘will pray Amma govt is formed in Tamil Nadu’

Nearly a month ahead of assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, expelled All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader VK Sasikala on Wednesday announced her exit from politics.. Read more

Biden administration asks for more time on decision to release Trump taxes to Congress

The Biden administration said it needed more time to decide whether to turn over former president Donald Trump’s tax returns to Congress.. Read more

Kiara Advani in ₹50k floral bralette and skirt set proves summer is here

For a recent shoot, Kiara Advani wore a beautiful bralette and skirt co-ord set. The Kabir Singh actor made it clear that summer is here in her matching attire and we love it.. Read more

Yami Gautam was told 'you should dress your age, aim at looking younger'

Actor Yami Gautam recently completed eleven years in showbiz and has now opened up on unwelcome comments she faced before the release of her debut opposite Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Donor.. Read more

Kieron Pollard becomes 2nd player after Yuvraj Singh to hit six sixes in an over in T20Is- WATCH

Kieron Pollard turned the tables for West Indies in their T20 match against Sri Lanka. Akila Dananjaya had just picked up a hat-trick and things looked a bit difficult for the hosts.. Read more

Also watch: 'Ran away from China...': Maharashtra CM's jibe over farm stir draws BJP ire