News Updates from HT: I-T raids on Anurag, Taapsee does not surprise NCP, Shiv Sena and all the latest news

I-T raids on Anurag, Taapsee till evening: 'Nothing new', say NCP, Shiv Sena
The raids of the Income Tax department on the properties of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, actor Taapsee Panny continued till evening on Wednesday resulting in the recovery of documents and computer.. Read more
India signs pact with Philippines for supply of BrahMos missile
India and the Philippines have signed a key agreement to facilitate government-to-government deals on military hardware, including the potential supply of BrahMos cruise missiles.. Read more
VK Sasikala quits politics, says ‘will pray Amma govt is formed in Tamil Nadu’
Nearly a month ahead of assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, expelled All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader VK Sasikala on Wednesday announced her exit from politics.. Read more
Biden administration asks for more time on decision to release Trump taxes to Congress
The Biden administration said it needed more time to decide whether to turn over former president Donald Trump’s tax returns to Congress.. Read more
Kiara Advani in ₹50k floral bralette and skirt set proves summer is here
For a recent shoot, Kiara Advani wore a beautiful bralette and skirt co-ord set. The Kabir Singh actor made it clear that summer is here in her matching attire and we love it.. Read more
Yami Gautam was told 'you should dress your age, aim at looking younger'
Actor Yami Gautam recently completed eleven years in showbiz and has now opened up on unwelcome comments she faced before the release of her debut opposite Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Donor.. Read more
Kieron Pollard becomes 2nd player after Yuvraj Singh to hit six sixes in an over in T20Is- WATCH
Kieron Pollard turned the tables for West Indies in their T20 match against Sri Lanka. Akila Dananjaya had just picked up a hat-trick and things looked a bit difficult for the hosts.. Read more
Also watch: 'Ran away from China...': Maharashtra CM's jibe over farm stir draws BJP ire
Tripura Lok Janshakti Party chief arrested for forgery and cheating
- A crime branch team of Tripura police led by deputy superintendent of police Ajay Kumar Das raided Kar's residence and recovered forged documents.
SC rules out immediate hearing on pleas challenging Tamil Nadu’s 69% quota law
- The petitions challenging the Tamil Nadu quota law have been pending in the Supreme Court since 2012.
Weight in claim for declaring persons linked with judicial functions frontline
India downgraded from ‘free’ to ‘partly free’ in democracy report
- The report titled “Freedom in the World 2021 - Democracy under Siege” said India “appears to have abandoned its potential to serve as a global democratic leader”.
Wet spell likely over NW India this weekend: IMD
US welcomes steps taken to return J-K to full economic, political normalcy
SC to hear women officers' petitions for permanent commission in Army, Navy
LIVE: Canada panel recommends 4 months gap between Covid-19 vaccine doses
Disagreeing with govt is not sedition, says SC
- India’s sedition law has an interesting past — it was introduced by the British in 1870, decided to be dropped from the Constitution in 1948 after discussions of the Constituent Assembly.
Centre plans tourism push to mark 75 years of Independence
- India will also promote tourism by celebrating 2022 as the Visit India Year through a promotion campaign highlighting India’s strengths like heritage, culture, art, wellness and yoga.
2 held for murder of sexual assault survivor’s father
- The ADG has constituted teams of police personnel from Aligarh to assist the Hathras police.
Teen held for murder of girl after rape bid
- The incident took place on Sunday afternoon, when the girl went to a wheat field, owned by the family of the accused, to collect fodder and water.
Only Centre can enforce new digital media rules: I&B ministry to states
- The provisions under the new rules relate to the code of ethics for digital news publishers, setting up of a grievance redressal system and the requirement of disclosure of information to Centre, the ministry said.
