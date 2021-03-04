IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Kiara Advani in 50k floral bralette and skirt set proves summer is here
Kiara Advani in floral bralette and skirt(Instagram/lakshmilehr )
Kiara Advani in floral bralette and skirt(Instagram/lakshmilehr )
fashion

Kiara Advani in 50k floral bralette and skirt set proves summer is here

  • For a recent shoot, Kiara Advani wore a beautiful bralette and skirt co-ord set. The Kabir Singh actor made it clear that summer is here in her matching attire and we love it.
READ FULL STORY
By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 08:21 AM IST

It is time to take inspiration from Kiara Advani's style again. Summers are here and so is the time to incorporate floral prints in your wardrobe and the actor's recent attire shows you how to do that beautifully. The Kabir Singh actor has a style that most people look up to because of its comfy yet chic girl-next-door vibe and the fact that she has rarely made a fashion faux pas also helps.

The images that we are talking about show Kiara wearing a floral print tube bralette. The custom print silk bralette featured a draped bodice that was teamed with frilled design lines. It also had a single-arm tie strap but the actor opted to wear the bralette as a tube top. The calf-length skirt which was teamed along was also made in silk. The A-line skirt featured matching print and 7-layers of pleating.

Kiara even wore a large buckle belt that brought the two items together. The 28-year-old teamed her outfit with a pair of beige strappy heels. To accessorise the look, Kiara just went with a pair of hoop earrings and we love it. She glammed up the ensemble a bit with her subtle makeup which included mascara-laden lashes with minimal eyeshadow, slightly blushed cheeks and a nude lipstick. The actor added a hint of romance to the attire by letting her middle-parted wavy hair open. Kiara's stylist Lakshmi Lehr shared the aforementioned post on her Instagram with the caption, "Sun kissed (sic)."

Coming back to the attire, it is by the Australia-based brand, Leo and Lin. If you want to add the bralette to your wardrobe, you will have to spend 22,677 (AUD 399) and to buy the matching skirt, you will have to spend 28,361 (AUD 499). The total cost of Kiara's attire is 51,038.

Kiara Advanis bralette is worth ₹22,677(leoandlin.com)
Kiara Advanis bralette is worth ₹22,677(leoandlin.com)
Kiara Advanis skirt is worth ₹28,361(leoandlin.com)
Kiara Advanis skirt is worth ₹28,361(leoandlin.com)

On the work front, Kiara is currently gearing up for the release of her film Shershaah in which she will be seen romancing her rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra. Her upcoming projects also include Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 opposite Kartik Aaryan and Jug Jugg Jeeyo.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kiara advani summer fashion celebrity
Close
Covid-19 restrictions forced New York, London, Milan and Paris fashion weeks to go virtual in the past year, with brands rethinking how to keep the buzz of catwalk shows online.(Pixabay)
Covid-19 restrictions forced New York, London, Milan and Paris fashion weeks to go virtual in the past year, with brands rethinking how to keep the buzz of catwalk shows online.(Pixabay)
fashion

Digital shows here to stay as fashion week gets a makeover

Reuters, New York
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 09:21 AM IST
From models strutting inside an empty museum to designers absenting themselves from the catwalk calendar, this season's virtual fashion weeks have been re-styled with a new look many expect will endure when traditional runway shows resume.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anamika Khanna to open LFW, FDCI's joint fashion week with 'Timeless the World'(Twitter/IActresses/fdciofficial)
Anamika Khanna to open LFW, FDCI's joint fashion week with 'Timeless the World'(Twitter/IActresses/fdciofficial)
fashion

Anamika Khanna to open LFW, FDCI's joint fashion week with 'Timeless the World'

PTI
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 08:25 PM IST
Scheduled to be held from March 16 to 21, the opening show of Lakme Fashion Week and Fashion Design Council of India will be marked by Anamika Khanna presenting her collection 'Timeless the World'
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sara Ali Khan(Instagram)
Sara Ali Khan(Instagram)
fashion

Sara Ali Khan gives fans daily dose of vitamin sea in orange bikini

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 07:28 PM IST
Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram to show off her bikini ready body in an orange two piece that she wore with a cream knit shrug with tassles.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Janhvi Kapoor in Nadiyon Paar from Roohi(Instagram)
Janhvi Kapoor in Nadiyon Paar from Roohi(Instagram)
fashion

Janhvi Kapoor stuns in golden Manish Malhotra ensemble in Roohi's Nadiyon Paar

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 06:42 PM IST
Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram and thanked designer Manish Malhotra for the stunning outfit she donned for Roohi's latest musical offering, Nadiyon Paar.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Erica Fernandes looks dreamy in powder blue bodysuit, acid wash bustier-skirt(Instagram/iam_ejf)
Erica Fernandes looks dreamy in powder blue bodysuit, acid wash bustier-skirt(Instagram/iam_ejf)
fashion

Erica Fernandes looks dreamy in powder blue bodysuit, acid wash bustier-skirt

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 05:59 PM IST
  • Erica Fernandes has been serving one steamy look after another during her stay at the Maldives, be it in a powder blue bodysuit or acid wash bustier-skirt and fashionistas can’t help but take notes to slay at the next beach vacation
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sunil Sethi, chairman FDCI (Photo: Instagram/FDCIOfficial)
Sunil Sethi, chairman FDCI (Photo: Instagram/FDCIOfficial)
fashion

Fashion leaders assess the impact of Delhi-Mumbai alliance

By Manish Mishra
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 05:23 PM IST
With Indian fashion slowly finding its feet post Covid, the news of the Delhi-Mumbai alliance couldn’t have come at a better time.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Loved Sara Ali Khan’s bold playsuit at Manish Malhotra’s party? Here’s its cost(Instagram/saraalikhan__arabfc)
Loved Sara Ali Khan’s bold playsuit at Manish Malhotra’s party? Here’s its cost(Instagram/saraalikhan__arabfc)
fashion

Loved Sara Ali Khan’s bold playsuit at Manish Malhotra’s party? Here’s its cost

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 01:55 PM IST
  • Sara Ali Khan’s white ruffle cold-shoulder playsuit at Manish Malhotra’s house party last month made jaws drop in awe and set the mercury soaring but the good news is that you can add the ravishing ensemble to your vacay wardrobe too without burning a hole in your pocket
READ FULL STORY
Close
Model in Giorgio Armani (Instagram)
Model in Giorgio Armani (Instagram)
fashion

Cheer for sheer this season

By Prerna Gauba
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 12:44 PM IST
From see-through tops, to sheer-panelled dresses and embroidered layering options, fashion weeks this year seem to be in love with ever-evolving sheer fabrics.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Model in Dundas World (Instagram)
Model in Dundas World (Instagram)
fashion

Nothing can dull your sparkle

By Prerna Gauba
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 12:38 PM IST
After a phase of sartorial lethargy, it’s time to raise a toast to fairytale-esque glamour. Shimmer and shine, ladies!
READ FULL STORY
Close
Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry during the Oprah interview(Twitter)
Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry during the Oprah interview(Twitter)
fashion

Meghan Markle honours Princess Diana by wearing her bracelet for Oprah interview

ANI, Washington Dc
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 07:30 PM IST
The Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle who is pregnant with her and Prince Harry's baby, paid tribute to Princess Diana by the late princess's bracelet. It is the same bracelet that Prince Harry took two stones to have Meghan's engagement ring made.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bhagyashree sticks to this homemade age-old haircare remedy to reduce hairfall(Instagram/bhagyashree.online)
Bhagyashree sticks to this homemade age-old haircare remedy to reduce hairfall(Instagram/bhagyashree.online)
fashion

Bhagyashree sticks to this homemade age-old haircare remedy to reduce hairfall

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 04:22 PM IST
  • Bhagyashree gives fans a sneak-peek into her kitchen as she prepares organic oil to nourish her hair, claims it reduces hairfall when applied atleast once every week | Watch
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hina Khan in pink and purple tracksuit(Instagram/ realhinakhan)
Hina Khan in pink and purple tracksuit(Instagram/ realhinakhan)
fashion

Hina Khan looks like a Barbie wearing athleisure in new pics, seen yet?

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 03:58 PM IST
  • Hina Khan recently took to her social media and shared images of herself wearing a purple and pink tracksuit. We are guessing that this is what Barbie would look like in athleisure.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A model presents a creation from the Dolce &amp; Gabbana Fall/Winter 2021/2022 women's collection at Milan Fashion Week, in Italy, in this picture released on March 1, 2021.(REUTERS)
A model presents a creation from the Dolce & Gabbana Fall/Winter 2021/2022 women's collection at Milan Fashion Week, in Italy, in this picture released on March 1, 2021.(REUTERS)
fashion

Milan Fashion Week 2021: Designers hit reset button during digital week

AP, Milan
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 03:18 PM IST
Milan Fashion Week of mostly womenswear previews for next fall and winter wrapped a nearly all-digital edition on Monday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kiara Advani at the airport(Varinder Chawla)
Kiara Advani at the airport(Varinder Chawla)
fashion

Kiara Advani's black velvet tracksuit might be the comfiest airport look ever

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 02:21 PM IST
  • For her flight, Kiara Advani opted for an extremely comfy attire and wore an all-black velvet tracksuit. The Kabir Singh actor added a hint of elan to it with her high-end cross-body bag.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shanaya Kapoor rocks flirty floral mini dress which is a summer closet must-have(Instagram/shanayakapoor02)
Shanaya Kapoor rocks flirty floral mini dress which is a summer closet must-have(Instagram/shanayakapoor02)
fashion

Shanaya Kapoor rocks flirty floral mini dress which is a summer closet must-have

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 02:00 PM IST
  • Shanaya Kapoor oozes charms as she lays fashion inspiration, for resort wear this summer season, in a sizzling floral mini dress which is sure to make heads turns
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP