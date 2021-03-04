Kiara Advani in ₹50k floral bralette and skirt set proves summer is here
- For a recent shoot, Kiara Advani wore a beautiful bralette and skirt co-ord set. The Kabir Singh actor made it clear that summer is here in her matching attire and we love it.
It is time to take inspiration from Kiara Advani's style again. Summers are here and so is the time to incorporate floral prints in your wardrobe and the actor's recent attire shows you how to do that beautifully. The Kabir Singh actor has a style that most people look up to because of its comfy yet chic girl-next-door vibe and the fact that she has rarely made a fashion faux pas also helps.
The images that we are talking about show Kiara wearing a floral print tube bralette. The custom print silk bralette featured a draped bodice that was teamed with frilled design lines. It also had a single-arm tie strap but the actor opted to wear the bralette as a tube top. The calf-length skirt which was teamed along was also made in silk. The A-line skirt featured matching print and 7-layers of pleating.
Kiara even wore a large buckle belt that brought the two items together. The 28-year-old teamed her outfit with a pair of beige strappy heels. To accessorise the look, Kiara just went with a pair of hoop earrings and we love it. She glammed up the ensemble a bit with her subtle makeup which included mascara-laden lashes with minimal eyeshadow, slightly blushed cheeks and a nude lipstick. The actor added a hint of romance to the attire by letting her middle-parted wavy hair open. Kiara's stylist Lakshmi Lehr shared the aforementioned post on her Instagram with the caption, "Sun kissed (sic)."
Coming back to the attire, it is by the Australia-based brand, Leo and Lin. If you want to add the bralette to your wardrobe, you will have to spend ₹22,677 (AUD 399) and to buy the matching skirt, you will have to spend ₹28,361 (AUD 499). The total cost of Kiara's attire is ₹51,038.
On the work front, Kiara is currently gearing up for the release of her film Shershaah in which she will be seen romancing her rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra. Her upcoming projects also include Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 opposite Kartik Aaryan and Jug Jugg Jeeyo.
