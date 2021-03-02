Kiara Advani's black velvet tracksuit might be the comfiest airport look ever

Celebrity airport looks are often comfy and classy at the same time and that is exactly the vibe that Kiara Advani was imparting at the Mumbai airport recently. The Kabir Singh actor is extremely famous for her wardrobe choices. Not just her on-duty looks, that are carefully put together by stylists, but even her off-duty clothes, which she dons for casual day outs, make headlines. The fashionista has a large following of people who look up to her wardrobe choices.

The latest airport look that we are talking about shows Kiara Advani wearing a black velvet tracksuit. For her flight, she wore an oversized hoodie with a kangaroo pocket. She teamed it with a pair of matching baggy sweat pants. Maintaining the all-black vibe, Kiara even went for a black face mask. The actor topped off her outfit with a pair of grey sneakers keeping at par with the comfort. Kiara chose to go sans-makeup and flaunt her natural beauty. She even left her long middle-parted wavy hair down.

Kiara Advani at the airport(Varinder Chawla)

To add a more chic touch to the look, she wore a monochrome cross-body bag with a yellow string. Her Diagonal Box Bag is from the shelves of the high-end brand Off-White but is out of stock currently.

Check out some of the other stunning looks that Kiara has rocked recently:

On the work front, Kiara Advani was last seen in the 2020 release Indoo Ki Jawawani which even featured Aditya Seal and Mallika Dua. She has completed the shooting of her film Shershaah in which she will be seen opposite her rumoured boyfriend Siddharth Malhotra. Kiara's upcoming projects also include Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 opposite Kartik Aaryan and Jug Jugg Jeeyo in which she will be seen sharing screen space with Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor.

