Kiara Advani's black velvet tracksuit might be the comfiest airport look ever
- For her flight, Kiara Advani opted for an extremely comfy attire and wore an all-black velvet tracksuit. The Kabir Singh actor added a hint of elan to it with her high-end cross-body bag.
Celebrity airport looks are often comfy and classy at the same time and that is exactly the vibe that Kiara Advani was imparting at the Mumbai airport recently. The Kabir Singh actor is extremely famous for her wardrobe choices. Not just her on-duty looks, that are carefully put together by stylists, but even her off-duty clothes, which she dons for casual day outs, make headlines. The fashionista has a large following of people who look up to her wardrobe choices.
The latest airport look that we are talking about shows Kiara Advani wearing a black velvet tracksuit. For her flight, she wore an oversized hoodie with a kangaroo pocket. She teamed it with a pair of matching baggy sweat pants. Maintaining the all-black vibe, Kiara even went for a black face mask. The actor topped off her outfit with a pair of grey sneakers keeping at par with the comfort. Kiara chose to go sans-makeup and flaunt her natural beauty. She even left her long middle-parted wavy hair down.
To add a more chic touch to the look, she wore a monochrome cross-body bag with a yellow string. Her Diagonal Box Bag is from the shelves of the high-end brand Off-White but is out of stock currently.
Check out some of the other stunning looks that Kiara has rocked recently:
On the work front, Kiara Advani was last seen in the 2020 release Indoo Ki Jawawani which even featured Aditya Seal and Mallika Dua. She has completed the shooting of her film Shershaah in which she will be seen opposite her rumoured boyfriend Siddharth Malhotra. Kiara's upcoming projects also include Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 opposite Kartik Aaryan and Jug Jugg Jeeyo in which she will be seen sharing screen space with Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Milan Fashion Week 2021: Designers hit reset button during digital week
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kiara Advani's black velvet tracksuit might be the comfiest airport look ever
- For her flight, Kiara Advani opted for an extremely comfy attire and wore an all-black velvet tracksuit. The Kabir Singh actor added a hint of elan to it with her high-end cross-body bag.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shanaya Kapoor rocks flirty floral mini dress which is a summer closet must-have
- Shanaya Kapoor oozes charms as she lays fashion inspiration, for resort wear this summer season, in a sizzling floral mini dress which is sure to make heads turns
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sara Ali Khan, bestie Sara Vaisoha twin in white Chikankari outfits in Jaipur
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bollywood’s knotty affair
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shraddha Kapoor shows right way to do beach wedding looks in custom made lehenga
- For her cousin's haldi ceremony in the Maldives, the Ek Villain actor Shraddha Kapoor opted to wear a white and sea blue lehenga choli set and look absolutely breathtaking.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Manish Malhotra shares glam SOTY 2 shoot with Tara, Ananya for Tiger's birthday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
A sparkling summer of 2021
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Haute hide and seek
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vaani Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous in emerald sleeveless velvet kurta-sharara
- Vaani Kapoor raises the bar of ethnic fashion this season by stunning in a ₹1.5 lakh olive green sleeveless velvet kurta and sharara from Anita Dongre and we are bookmarking this opulent look for the next wedding
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Janhvi Kapoor slays in spaghetti strap thigh-slit dress at Roohi promotions
- For a promotional event of her upcoming film, Roohi, Janhvi Kapoor opted to wear a gorgeous floor-sweeping black dress and looked absolutely fantastic.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lakme Fashion Week, Fashion Design Council Of India team up for Phygital week
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Golden Globes: Crown actor Emma Corrin's Miu Miu gown inspired by Pierrot clowns
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Malaika Arora looks breathtaking in pinstripe dress with Arjun Kapoor, pics
- Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor recently visited Kareena Kapoor Khan to meet the new baby. Malaika looked absolutely stunning in her pinstripe midi dress and matching accessories.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Golden Globes 2021: Carey Mulligan wears heels for first time in 18 months
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox