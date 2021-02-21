Kiara Advani made our hearts skip a beat in 2 lakh black sequined lehenga

Kiara Advani recently made our jaws drop when she stepped out in all-black ethnic attire. The Kabir Singh actor who is known for her fabulous sartorial picks gave a very modern and classy twist to the lehenga-choli set at a red carpet event. Be it her power suits or her vacation outfits, Kiara knows how to win hearts and serve a history-making ensemble. Her latest pictures are testimony.

What Did Kiara Wear?

Kiara stepped out on the red carpet wearing a gorgeous black sequinned blouse. The raw silk blouse featured a deep V-neckline. She teamed it with a flowy long lehenga skirt in matching black. The checkered embroidered lehenga had a short trail that gave character to the ensemble and it was adorned with side tassels. She flaunted her toned midriff in the gorgeous attire.

The actor opted to go without a dupatta with her lehenga which we think was a great call. She accessorised the look with a pearl choker neckpiece and a ring. For her glam, Kiara tied her hair in a messy ponytail and teamed it with on-point eyeliner, mascara-laden lashes, blushed cheeks and a nude lip. Her stylist Lakshmi Lehr shared the images on Instagram with the caption, "Beauty in black (sic)."

How Much Does The Outfit Cost?

Kiara's stunning ensemble is from the shelves of the brand SVA By Sonam and Paras Modi and it comes along with a corset. You will have to pay ₹2,27,500 to add it to your collection.

The attire is worth ₹2,27,500(svacouture.com)

Check out some of the other looks of Kiara that we absolutely love:

On the work front, Kiara Advani's upcoming projects include Shershaah in which she will be seen opposite rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra. Kiara will also be seen on the screen in the films Bhool Bhulaiya 2 along with Kartik Aaryan and Jug Jugg Jeeyo.

