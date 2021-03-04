IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Biden administration asks for more time on decision to release Trump taxes to Congress
In September 2020, the New York Times cited previously undisclosed returns in reporting that Trump had claimed chronic losses for years as a way to avoid taxes.(AP)
In September 2020, the New York Times cited previously undisclosed returns in reporting that Trump had claimed chronic losses for years as a way to avoid taxes.(AP)
world news

Biden administration asks for more time on decision to release Trump taxes to Congress

Other lawsuits over the president’s tax records involving his accountants and bankers reached the Supreme Court, which ruled that Congress could not compel disclosure.
READ FULL STORY
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 05:32 AM IST

The Biden administration said it needed more time to decide whether to turn over former president Donald Trump’s tax returns to Congress.

In a court filing Wednesday, the Treasury Department and the Justice Department said they were still weighing how to respond to a subpoena by House Democrats seeking six years of Trump’s personal and business tax returns. U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden granted the government more time and ordered the parties to submit a status report on March 31.

“Because the transition to new leadership at both agencies is still ongoing, Defendants require additional time to complete this process,” government lawyers said in the filing.

Attorneys for House Democrats said any extension granted by the judge “should be limited, given how long the Committee’s request has been stymied.”

The legal battle dates to 2019, when the House Ways and Means Committee sued to compel then-Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin to hand over the tax records. Under Trump, the Justice Department fought subpoenas issued by the committee, which filed a lawsuit.

Other lawsuits over the president’s tax records involving his accountants and bankers reached the Supreme Court, which ruled that Congress could not compel disclosure, at least for the time being. Those cases were sent back to the lower courts to assess whether lawmakers should narrow the scope of the information they sought.

Separately, the district attorney in Manhattan, Cyrus Vance, has obtained Trump’s tax records as part of a criminal investigation into the former president’s business dealings. It’s unclear whether Vance will make those documents public.

In September 2020, the New York Times cited previously undisclosed returns in reporting that Trump had claimed chronic losses for years as a way to avoid taxes. He paid $750 in federal income tax in 2016, and paid no taxes at all in 10 of the previous 15 years, the newspaper reported.

The case is Committee on Ways and Means, U.S. House of Representatives v. U.S. Department of the Treasury, 19-cv-1974, U.S. District Court, District of Columbia (Washington).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
donald trump joe biden
Close
Queen Elizabeth II leaves Buckingham Palace with Prince Charles to travel to parliament for her speech at the official State Opening of Parliament in London.(AP file photo)
Queen Elizabeth II leaves Buckingham Palace with Prince Charles to travel to parliament for her speech at the official State Opening of Parliament in London.(AP file photo)
world news

Buckingham Palace 'very concerned' about bullying claims by former staff

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 06:13 AM IST
The Royal Household will not tolerate bullying or harassment in the workplace, Buckingham Palace said in a statement.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Trump’s advisers have discussed identifying a Black or female running mate for his next run.(REUTERS)
Trump’s advisers have discussed identifying a Black or female running mate for his next run.(REUTERS)
world news

Donald Trump weighs 2024 run without Mike Pence, say allies

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 05:46 AM IST
Trump publicly teased at the Conservative Political Action Conference last Sunday that he’s mulling another bid for president.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The company's Starship prototypes fires its thrusters as it lands during a test in Boca Chica, Texas, on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. The two previous attempts ended in explosions. (SpaceX via AP)
The company's Starship prototypes fires its thrusters as it lands during a test in Boca Chica, Texas, on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. The two previous attempts ended in explosions. (SpaceX via AP)
world news

SpaceX’s biggest rocket successfully lands in third try

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 05:38 AM IST
SpaceX conceived the stainless steel Starship as a versatile, fully reusable craft that can carry 100 metric tons for deep-space missions to the moon and Mars.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In September 2020, the New York Times cited previously undisclosed returns in reporting that Trump had claimed chronic losses for years as a way to avoid taxes.(AP)
In September 2020, the New York Times cited previously undisclosed returns in reporting that Trump had claimed chronic losses for years as a way to avoid taxes.(AP)
world news

Biden administration asks for more time on decision to release Trump taxes

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 05:32 AM IST
Other lawsuits over the president’s tax records involving his accountants and bankers reached the Supreme Court, which ruled that Congress could not compel disclosure.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chancellor Angela Merkel and the governors of the country's 16 states agreed to measures aimed at balancing concern over the impact of more contagious coronavirus variants.(AP)
Chancellor Angela Merkel and the governors of the country's 16 states agreed to measures aimed at balancing concern over the impact of more contagious coronavirus variants.(AP)
world news

Germany extends Covid-19 lockdown but paves way to relax more curbs

PTI, Berlin
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 05:14 AM IST
The first moves have already been made: many elementary students returned to school last week. Current lockdown rules were set to run through Sunday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Joe Biden called the jailing of Navalny “politically motivated.”(Bloomberg)
US President Joe Biden called the jailing of Navalny “politically motivated.”(Bloomberg)
world news

Biden forced to pull Tanden nomination for key budget post

By Yashwant Raj, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 12:56 AM IST
  • She will eventually have a role in the Biden administration, but it was not immediately clear how.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The defeat comes as a major setback for PM Khan’s government.(REUTERS)
The defeat comes as a major setback for PM Khan’s government.(REUTERS)
world news

PM Khan to seek vote of confidence in parl, says report

Agencies, Islamabad
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 12:54 AM IST
  • Gilani received 169 votes to Sheikh’s 164, election authorities and opposition parties said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The meeting of senior officials was chaired by Pakistan’s finance minister Abdul Hafeez Shaikh to review efforts in the aftermath of the FATF’s plenary meeting last month.(Via social media/ twitter)
The meeting of senior officials was chaired by Pakistan’s finance minister Abdul Hafeez Shaikh to review efforts in the aftermath of the FATF’s plenary meeting last month.(Via social media/ twitter)
world news

Pak needs to enact laws to fulfil FATF targets

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 12:51 AM IST
  • The FATF said Pakistan had “largely addressed” 24 of the 27 items in the action plan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at a vaccination site in the Brooklyn borough of New York, US.(REUTERS)
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at a vaccination site in the Brooklyn borough of New York, US.(REUTERS)
world news

Scandal-hit Cuomo may see emergency powers taken away

AP, Albany
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 12:46 AM IST
  • The governor hasn’t taken questions from reporters since a February 19 briefing, an unusually long gap for a Democrat whose daily, televised updates on the coronavirus pandemic were must-see TV last spring.
READ FULL STORY
Close
“An important moment is upon us,” Sunak told the House of Commons.(Yahoo)
“An important moment is upon us,” Sunak told the House of Commons.(Yahoo)
world news

UK extends job support, tax breaks for pandemic-hit economy

AP, London
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 12:41 AM IST
  • He also said Britain must be prepared to cut the deficit, announcing plans to increase the tax on corporate profits and boost revenue from personal income taxes in 2023.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The threat appears to be connected to a far-right conspiracy theory, mainly promoted by supporters of QAnon, that Donald Trump will rise again to power on March 4, which was the original presidential inauguration day, until 1933, when it was moved to January 20.(AFP)
The threat appears to be connected to a far-right conspiracy theory, mainly promoted by supporters of QAnon, that Donald Trump will rise again to power on March 4, which was the original presidential inauguration day, until 1933, when it was moved to January 20.(AFP)
world news

Police warn of militant plot to ‘breach’ US Capitol

Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 12:37 AM IST
  • The Capitol police statement noted that it already has made “significant security upgrades” at the Capitol, home to the US House of Representatives and Senate.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Earlier in the day, a human rights group said security forces opened fire on protests and killed at least 18 people on Wednesday, a day after neighbouring countries called for restraint and offered to help Myanmar resolve the crisis.
Earlier in the day, a human rights group said security forces opened fire on protests and killed at least 18 people on Wednesday, a day after neighbouring countries called for restraint and offered to help Myanmar resolve the crisis.
world news

38 killed on ‘bloodiest day’, says UN envoy

Agencies, Yangon
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 12:27 AM IST
  • “It’s horrific, it’s a massacre. No words can describe the situation and our feelings,” youth activist Thinzar Shunlei Yi told Reuters via a messaging app.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police originally treated the incident as "attempted murder" but later changed it, in a statement, to a "suspected terrorist crime".(FILE PHOTO.)
Police originally treated the incident as "attempted murder" but later changed it, in a statement, to a "suspected terrorist crime".(FILE PHOTO.)
world news

8 injured in suspected 'terrorist' attack stabbing in Sweden

AFP
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 12:19 AM IST
  • The assailant was taken to hospital after being shot in the leg by police when he was taken into custody, following the attack in the southern Swedish city in mid-afternoon.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A man crosses the street in a nearly empty Times Square, which is usually very crowded on a weekday morning in New York, March 23, 2020.(AP File Photo )
A man crosses the street in a nearly empty Times Square, which is usually very crowded on a weekday morning in New York, March 23, 2020.(AP File Photo )
world news

'Now is not the time': Top US health official warns against easing Covid curbs

Posted by Kanishka Sarkar | AFP
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:09 PM IST
The United States has recorded over 500,000 deaths from the coronavirus, but has recently made progress with its vaccination plan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party candidate Gurdeep Singh elected Senator from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. (PTI Photo)
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party candidate Gurdeep Singh elected Senator from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. (PTI Photo)
world news

Gurdeep Singh becomes first minority leader to win Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PTI, Islamabad
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 10:59 PM IST
The Election Commission authorities informed that five votes of minority candidates were rejected by the Presiding Officer.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP