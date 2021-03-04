Biden administration asks for more time on decision to release Trump taxes to Congress
The Biden administration said it needed more time to decide whether to turn over former president Donald Trump’s tax returns to Congress.
In a court filing Wednesday, the Treasury Department and the Justice Department said they were still weighing how to respond to a subpoena by House Democrats seeking six years of Trump’s personal and business tax returns. U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden granted the government more time and ordered the parties to submit a status report on March 31.
“Because the transition to new leadership at both agencies is still ongoing, Defendants require additional time to complete this process,” government lawyers said in the filing.
Attorneys for House Democrats said any extension granted by the judge “should be limited, given how long the Committee’s request has been stymied.”
The legal battle dates to 2019, when the House Ways and Means Committee sued to compel then-Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin to hand over the tax records. Under Trump, the Justice Department fought subpoenas issued by the committee, which filed a lawsuit.
Other lawsuits over the president’s tax records involving his accountants and bankers reached the Supreme Court, which ruled that Congress could not compel disclosure, at least for the time being. Those cases were sent back to the lower courts to assess whether lawmakers should narrow the scope of the information they sought.
Separately, the district attorney in Manhattan, Cyrus Vance, has obtained Trump’s tax records as part of a criminal investigation into the former president’s business dealings. It’s unclear whether Vance will make those documents public.
In September 2020, the New York Times cited previously undisclosed returns in reporting that Trump had claimed chronic losses for years as a way to avoid taxes. He paid $750 in federal income tax in 2016, and paid no taxes at all in 10 of the previous 15 years, the newspaper reported.
The case is Committee on Ways and Means, U.S. House of Representatives v. U.S. Department of the Treasury, 19-cv-1974, U.S. District Court, District of Columbia (Washington).
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Buckingham Palace 'very concerned' about bullying claims by former staff
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Donald Trump weighs 2024 run without Mike Pence, say allies
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SpaceX’s biggest rocket successfully lands in third try
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden administration asks for more time on decision to release Trump taxes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Germany extends Covid-19 lockdown but paves way to relax more curbs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden forced to pull Tanden nomination for key budget post
- She will eventually have a role in the Biden administration, but it was not immediately clear how.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Khan to seek vote of confidence in parl, says report
- Gilani received 169 votes to Sheikh’s 164, election authorities and opposition parties said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pak needs to enact laws to fulfil FATF targets
- The FATF said Pakistan had “largely addressed” 24 of the 27 items in the action plan.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Scandal-hit Cuomo may see emergency powers taken away
- The governor hasn’t taken questions from reporters since a February 19 briefing, an unusually long gap for a Democrat whose daily, televised updates on the coronavirus pandemic were must-see TV last spring.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK extends job support, tax breaks for pandemic-hit economy
- He also said Britain must be prepared to cut the deficit, announcing plans to increase the tax on corporate profits and boost revenue from personal income taxes in 2023.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Police warn of militant plot to ‘breach’ US Capitol
- The Capitol police statement noted that it already has made “significant security upgrades” at the Capitol, home to the US House of Representatives and Senate.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
38 killed on ‘bloodiest day’, says UN envoy
- “It’s horrific, it’s a massacre. No words can describe the situation and our feelings,” youth activist Thinzar Shunlei Yi told Reuters via a messaging app.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
8 injured in suspected 'terrorist' attack stabbing in Sweden
- The assailant was taken to hospital after being shot in the leg by police when he was taken into custody, following the attack in the southern Swedish city in mid-afternoon.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Now is not the time': Top US health official warns against easing Covid curbs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gurdeep Singh becomes first minority leader to win Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox