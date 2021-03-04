IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / I-T raids on Anurag, Taapsee till evening: 'Nothing new', say NCP, Shiv Sena
Properties of Anurag Kashyap, Taapsee Pannu linked with now-dissolved Phantom Films were raided on Wednesday on charges of tax evasion.(Instagram)
Properties of Anurag Kashyap, Taapsee Pannu linked with now-dissolved Phantom Films were raided on Wednesday on charges of tax evasion.(Instagram)
india news

I-T raids on Anurag, Taapsee till evening: 'Nothing new', say NCP, Shiv Sena

Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra said this happens to that part of Bollywood that stands straight.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 07:46 AM IST

The raids of the Income Tax department on the properties of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, actor Taapsee Panny continued till evening on Wednesday resulting in the recovery of documents and computer peripherals from various premises. However, the crackdown on Anurag and Taapsee in an alleged tax evasion case did not surprise Maharashtra ministers, while some Bollywood personalities, including Swara Bhaskar, Anubhav Sinha, tweeted in support of Kashyap and Taaspsee.

Maharashtra minister and NCP chief spokesperson Nawab Malik said, "Central agencies like ED, CBI, and Income Tax are being used to target those who take an anti-government stand and speak against the policies of the regime."

PWD minister Ashik Chavan said this is not new. "We have been seeing this as happening often. Those who put forth facts are being pressurised in this way so that they don't speak up."

"They work with so much vengeance. They don't want anyone to enjoy the freedom a democracy gives. For them, it is an autocratic rule and whatever they say is right and whatever others want to say is wrong," Maharashtra women and child development minister Yashomati Thakur said.


Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi termed the I-T department's present status as "bonded slavery". "Hope the Income Tax department of our country, is saved from bonded slavery status soon. Same wishes for ED and CBI too," she wrote on Twitter.


Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra denounced the action and said this happens to the part of Bollywood that stands straight.

Union minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday dismissed links between the I-T raids and the recent comments of Anurag and Taapsee and said this speculation is "too much". "Probe agencies undertake investigations based on credible information and the matter later goes to courts as well," he added.

The raids took place at around 20 locations in Mumbai and Pune to gather more evidence to further probe tax evasion allegations against them.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
income tax raids anurag kashyap
Close
Properties of Anurag Kashyap, Taapsee Pannu linked with now-dissolved Phantom Films were raided on Wednesday on charges of tax evasion.(Instagram)
Properties of Anurag Kashyap, Taapsee Pannu linked with now-dissolved Phantom Films were raided on Wednesday on charges of tax evasion.(Instagram)
india news

I-T raids on Anurag, Taapsee till evening: 'Nothing new', say Cong, NCP, Sena

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 07:44 AM IST
Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra said this happens to that part of Bollywood that stands straight.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Supreme Court granted Centre three months to grant permanent commission to women Army officers.(PTI Photo)
Supreme Court granted Centre three months to grant permanent commission to women Army officers.(PTI Photo)
india news

SC to hear women officers' petitions for permanent commission in Army, Navy

Written by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 07:16 AM IST
In their petitions, the women army officers have alleged that the directions were not being complied with in "letter and spirit".
READ FULL STORY
Close
The world's largest vaccination drive, which began on January 16, has cumulatively inoculated over 1.63 crore people, as of March 3.(PTI)
The world's largest vaccination drive, which began on January 16, has cumulatively inoculated over 1.63 crore people, as of March 3.(PTI)
india news

LIVE: Canada receives 500,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine from India

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 07:28 AM IST
Globally, the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) has affected more than 115 million people, as per the John Hopkins Covid-19 tracker.
READ FULL STORY
The word “sedition” disappeared from the Constitution when it was adopted on November 26, 1949 and Article 19(1)(a) gave absolute freedom of speech and expression.
The word “sedition” disappeared from the Constitution when it was adopted on November 26, 1949 and Article 19(1)(a) gave absolute freedom of speech and expression.
india news

Disagreeing with govt is not sedition, says SC

By Utkarsh Anand, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 03:49 AM IST
  • India’s sedition law has an interesting past — it was introduced by the British in 1870, decided to be dropped from the Constitution in 1948 after discussions of the Constituent Assembly.
READ FULL STORY
Close
All government departments and state governments will come up with their own plans to mark the occasion.(Unsplash)
All government departments and state governments will come up with their own plans to mark the occasion.(Unsplash)
india news

Centre plans tourism push to mark 75 years of Independence

By Deeksha Bhardwaj, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 03:32 AM IST
  • India will also promote tourism by celebrating 2022 as the Visit India Year through a promotion campaign highlighting India’s strengths like heritage, culture, art, wellness and yoga.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Earlier in the day, Agra zone additional director general of police Rajeev Krishna announced a cash reward of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1 lakh for information on the mail accused.
Earlier in the day, Agra zone additional director general of police Rajeev Krishna announced a cash reward of 1 lakh for information on the mail accused.
india news

2 held for murder of sexual assault survivor’s father

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Agra
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 02:05 AM IST
  • The ADG has constituted teams of police personnel from Aligarh to assist the Hathras police.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The post-mortem report showed she was strangled to death, the officials said.(HT file photo)
The post-mortem report showed she was strangled to death, the officials said.(HT file photo)
india news

Teen held for murder of girl after rape bid

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Agra
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 01:58 AM IST
  • The incident took place on Sunday afternoon, when the girl went to a wheat field, owned by the family of the accused, to collect fodder and water.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A district magistrate in Manipur on Tuesday withdrew a notice served by him to a talk show under the new rules framed and announced by the Centre last week.(Unsplash)
A district magistrate in Manipur on Tuesday withdrew a notice served by him to a talk show under the new rules framed and announced by the Centre last week.(Unsplash)
india news

Only Centre can enforce new digital media rules: I&B ministry to states

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 01:51 AM IST
  • The provisions under the new rules relate to the code of ethics for digital news publishers, setting up of a grievance redressal system and the requirement of disclosure of information to Centre, the ministry said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The instrument costs nearly <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4 crores and has been named Aries-Devasthal Faint Object Spectrograph &amp; Camera (ADFOSC), the release said.(Representative Image)
The instrument costs nearly 4 crores and has been named Aries-Devasthal Faint Object Spectrograph & Camera (ADFOSC), the release said.(Representative Image)
india news

Spectrograph designed for Uttarakhand telescope

By Anonna Dutt, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 01:47 AM IST
  • The instrument will support the 3.6 metre Devasthal Optical Telescope (DOT) in Uttarakhand, an official release from the department of science said on Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Lt-Gen BS Raju said this truce deal is desirable for both India and Pakistan and it is the need of the hour.
Lt-Gen BS Raju said this truce deal is desirable for both India and Pakistan and it is the need of the hour.
india news

‘Ceasefire need of the hour... desirable for both India, Pak’: Lt-Gen BS Raju

By Ramesh Vinayak, Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 01:38 AM IST
  • Lt-Gen BS Raju said a quiet LoC will allow us to address the challenge of terrorism in a focused manner.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Enforcement Directorate (ED) has launched a money laundering probe against Franklin Templeton(Bloomberg News)
Enforcement Directorate (ED) has launched a money laundering probe against Franklin Templeton(Bloomberg News)
india news

ED begins probe against Franklin Templeton

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 01:15 AM IST
  • The central agency has registered a case on the basis of an FIR registered by Chennai Economic Offences Wing in September last year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Over 70 people died after the February 7 floods that occurred after a lake breached at Nanda Devi glacier in the upper reaches of Himalayas(HT_PRINT)
Over 70 people died after the February 7 floods that occurred after a lake breached at Nanda Devi glacier in the upper reaches of Himalayas(HT_PRINT)
india news

Experts slam claim that human activity not behind Chamoli disaster

By Neeraj Santoshi, Jayashree Nandi, Amanjeet Singh Salyal, Hindustan Times, Chandigarh, Dehradun, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 06:09 AM IST
  • Dhyani added that the burden on the ecology due to construction on Himalayan slopes made the region prone to disasters.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Civil rights activist Gautam Navlakha was first arrested in connected with this case in August 2018 when the case was probed by the Maharashtra Police. After NIA took over the probe last year, Navlakha surrendered in April 2020. (HT PHOTO).
Civil rights activist Gautam Navlakha was first arrested in connected with this case in August 2018 when the case was probed by the Maharashtra Police. After NIA took over the probe last year, Navlakha surrendered in April 2020. (HT PHOTO).
india news

Supreme Court issues notice on Gautam Navlakha’s plea for default bail

By Abraham Thomas
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 12:49 AM IST
  • Navlakha claimed in his petition filed through advocate Shadan Farasat that the 90-day period for filing of charge sheet was over and he was entitled to default bail under Section 167(2) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).
READ FULL STORY
Close
After the arrest, Lama was admitted in a district hospital since his blood pressure shot up. (GETTY IMAGES) (Image used for representation).
After the arrest, Lama was admitted in a district hospital since his blood pressure shot up. (GETTY IMAGES) (Image used for representation).
india news

GJM leader close to Bimal Gurung arrested under POCSO in Sikkim

By Pramod Giri
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 12:38 AM IST
  • Lama was being considered as the GJM candidate for the Kalimpong assembly seat in the coming polls later this month.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The top court which is examining measures to fast-track cheque bounce cases in a suo moto proceeding had on February 25 sought the view of the Centre to create additional courts for exclusive trial of such offences. (HT PHOTO)
The top court which is examining measures to fast-track cheque bounce cases in a suo moto proceeding had on February 25 sought the view of the Centre to create additional courts for exclusive trial of such offences. (HT PHOTO)
india news

Centre differs with SC on additional courts for cheque bounce cases

By Abraham Thomas
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 12:18 AM IST
  • Unhappy with the response, the bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to appear in the case along with Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Vikramjeet Banerjee, who presented the note to the Court.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP