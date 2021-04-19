News updates from HT: India, France, UAE to test combat skills in naval exercise and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 5 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

India, France, UAE to test combat skills at Varuna naval exercise from Sunday

Indian Navy warships will join the French flagship Charles de Gaulle carrier aircraft carrier along with United Arab Emirates (UAE) Navy for the three-day Varuna trilateral exercise to jointly test combat skills and war game in the Persian Gulf area starting April 25, people familiar with the matter said. Read More

BJP to boycott Tripura district council swearing-in ceremony citing violence

Nine newly-elected Tripura district council members from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will today boycott the swearing-in ceremony of Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC). Read More

Amid surge in Covid cases, Mamata not to hold any big rally in Kolkata

Amid the surge in Covid-19 cases, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has announced that she would not organise any big rallies or roadshows in Kolkata to avoid large gatherings. Read More

'He's a different bowler after the Australia tour': Virat Kohli lauds Mohammed Siraj for keeping Andre Russell quiet

When Kolkata Knight Riders needed 59 to win off the final three overs chasing 205, memories of Andre Russell playing that blinder of a knock, scoring 48 not out off 13 balls must have come back to haunt them. Read More

Navya Naveli Nanda tackles Instagram troll with grace: 'You’re aware we’re in the middle of a pandemic'

Actor Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda, took to Instagram on Sunday to share an update regarding one of her projects. Navya and her organisations have inaugurated their first 'Period Positive Home' in Gadchiroli. Read More

Aditi Rao Hydari celebrates Ajeeb Daastaans success in ₹16.5k love-themed OOTD

Aditi Rao Hydari is currently basking in the success of her latest onscreen offering, Geeli Puchhi, which is one of the four stories told in the multi-starrer Ajeeb Daastaans. Read More