Aditi Rao Hydari celebrates Ajeeb Daastaans success in 16.5k love-themed OOTD

Aditi Rao Hydari is currently basking in the success of her latest onscreen offering, Geeli Puchhi, which is one of the four stories told in the multi-starrer Ajeeb Daastaans, and the Padmaavat actor is putting her most fashionable foot forward for the promotions of the same. Aditi has a unique sense of style, and the 34-year-old starlet time and again proves that she can pull anything off, be it an elegant saree or a playful co-ord set, thanks to her porcelain doll-like features and physique. Aditi sartorial game is always on point, whether she opts to wear an elegant gown, a stunning lehenga, a flirty dress, a cute pair of short and even in quirky fusion wear, the Dilli 6 actor sure knows how to make absolutely anything look good. Most recently the actor was spotted posing for pictures as she donned on a cute outfit for the promotions of Ajeeb Daastaans, and we simply can't get enough of the pink co-ord set that is perfect for those fashionistas who want to look stunning while they beat this killer summer heat.

Aditi was spotted in the pink blazer and shorts combo which had bright red hearts scattered all over, she wore a red crop top underneath the blazer and certainly looked as breezy as her outfit made us feel. Styled by celebrity stylist Sanam Ratansi, Aditi wore the Mykonos Sweetheart co-ord set by the brand Shop APZ which is priced at ₹16,500 on the brand's website. The actor skipped the accessories, and wore bright red heels to match her ensemble, she also sported a bare face with only subtle rouge and a bright red lip colour to make her face pop, leaving her straight her flowing down her back, and tucked inside her blazer.





Directed by Masaan fame's, Neeraj Ghaywan, Geeli Pucchi tells the story of Bharti Mandal portrayed by Konkona Sensharma and Priya Sharma portrayed by Aditi Rao Hydari and deals with casteism, identity crisis, discovering one's sexuality, the importance career plays in a woman's life, patriarchy and more. Aditi plays an upper caste woman, newly married and hired to do a desk job, while Konkona plays a factory hand who is denied the same job despite being qualified as she comes from a lower caste and is a Dalit. The story revolves around how the lives of both the women are turned upside down when the other comes into the picture.

Aditi Rai Hydari has previously been seen in films including Delhi 6, Yeh Saali Zindagi, Wazir, Fitoor, Bhoomi and Padmaavat. Ajeeb Daastaans also features Shefali Shah, Manav Kaul, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Jaideep Ahlawat, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Abhishek Banerjee in different segments and its directors include Shashank Khaitan, Kayoze Irani and Raj Mehta.