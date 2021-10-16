News updates from HT: India's electricity demand in October up amid coal crisis and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

India's electricity demand rises by 4.9% in early October amid coal crisis

Amid an acute coal shortage, India's electricity demand surged 4.9% during the first half of October as supply fell short of demand by 1.4%. With economic activity bouncing back at an unprecedented rate after the horrifying second wave of coronavirus pandemic, the country's electricity demand has touched soaring heights. Read more

Badal urges Centre to raise Taliban's entry in Kabul gurdwara at global forum

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday strongly condemned the forcible entry into a Kabul gurdwara by heavily armed officials claiming to be from a “special unit” of the Taliban government in Afghanistan. Read more

‘Water supply in Delhi won’t be affected for Ganga canal maintenance', says DJB

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) on Saturday said the water supply in the national capital will not be affected following the closure of Ganga canal for maintenance till November 5. Read more

Akshay Kumar reacts as ex-Army officer points out mistake in Gorkha poster: ‘We’ll take utmost care’

After a retired Indian Army officer pointed out an error in the poster of Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film, Gorkha, the actor promised to ‘take utmost care’ to maintain authenticity during shoot. Read more

Gautam Gambhir answers whether MS Dhoni is IPL's all-time best captain, names 3 players CSK should retain for next year

MS Dhoni is the second most successful captain in the history of IPL, having won four titles, next only to Rohit Sharma's record five wins. However, if a cursory glance is to be given at Dhoni's captaincy record, he would well be the best overall captain, having led CSK to the playoffs of every edition of the IPL, barring last year. Read more

Breast Cancer Awareness Month: 5-step self-examination guide you must follow

The number of breast cancer cases have been rising at an alarming rate across the globe. One of the most common cancers in women, breast cancer can be treated successfully if detected at an early stage. Read more

Watch: Bus half-submerged in flood water; car pulled out with rope | Kerala rain

Heavy rains lashed southern and central parts of Kerala on Saturday. A red alert was sounded in five districts predicting extremely heavy rainfall. Landslide was reported from Kottayam following which at least 1 person died and 12 are missing. Watch here