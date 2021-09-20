News updates from HT: India tells China peace in border areas essential for bilateral ties and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 5pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Peace in border areas essential for bilateral ties with China: Shringla

India has told China that peace in the border areas is essential for developing bilateral ties, foreign secretary Harsh Shringla said on Monday. Read more

‘Old habit’: BJP says Congress made Channi Punjab CM to win Dalit votes

BJP’s Punjab in-charge Dushyant Kumar Gautam, who himself is Dalit, said that the Congress followed the same tactic in Maharashtra and Rajasthan. Read more

‘If anybody has the sharpest brain in this league, it’s MS Dhoni’: Sehwag lauds MSD’s captaincy against MI in Dubai

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag lauded Dhoni’s presence of mind and on-field decision that turned the game upside down on Sunday in Dubai. Read more

KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan left speechless after woman asks him to name her unborn grandchild

A visibly moved Amitabh Bachchan was left speechless after a Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 contestant asked if he'd be willing to name her unborn grandchild. Read more

Yoga for Alzheimer's: 5 effective asanas to prevent the neurologic disorder

Internationally acclaimed spiritual yogic master, Grand Master Akshar reveals the 5 effective Yoga asanas that one can perform regularly. Read more

Skoda Kushaq received 10,000 bookings; automatic Style variant to get updates

Skoda Kushaq is offered with two petrol engine options. The automatic style variant will now also get six airbags and TPMS. Read more