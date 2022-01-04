News updates from HT: Indian soldiers celebrate new year in Galwan Valley, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 5pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Troops celebrate new year unfurling Tricolour at Galwan Valley

Images of Army troops holding a Tricolour at the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh as part of the New Year celebration were released by the security establishment on Tuesday. Read more

Maharashtra may see nearly 100,000 cases a day during the third wave peak

According to internal projections of the Maharashtra health department, aily cases may go up to 100,000 cases at the peak of the third wave anticipated in February. Read more

IND vs SA: 'He does not have to' - Mbangwa responds to Gavaskar's 'all players have fancy cars, they don't walk' comment

Former Zimbabwe pacer Pommie Mbangwa has responded to legendary Sunil Gavaskar’s ‘all players have fancy cars’ comment during the lunch interval on Day 2 of the 2nd Test between India and South Africa in Johannesburg. Read more

Raveena Tandon recalls crying herself to sleep because of gossip items: ‘They linked me with my own brother’

Raveena Tandon recalled being the target of gossip tabloids back in the day and being linked with men she shared a platonic relationship with. She said that one time, she was even linked with her own brother. Read more

Eat ber or jujube to boost immunity; know its benefits from Rujuta Diwekar

Ber or jujube, the sweet and tarty winter fruit has a distinct taste that is loved by many. A storehouse of Vitamin C, ber is excellent for immunity and a very effective cure for constipation. Read more

