Raveena Tandon recalls crying herself to sleep because of gossip items: ‘They linked me with my own brother’

Raveena Tandon recalled being the target of gossip tabloids back in the day and being linked with men she shared a platonic relationship with. She said that one time, she was even linked with her own brother.

In an interview, Raveena said that she would treat her co-stars as her buddies, which the magazine editors ‘just could not accept’. She added that actors were ‘at the mercy of’ journalists back then.

Speaking to Film Companion, Raveena said, “I remember many, many sleepless nights that I would cry myself to sleep and I would dread every month, another yellow, gossipy tabloid completely ripping me, my credibility, my reputation, my parents into shreds and I would wonder, ‘What is it all about?’.”

“They linked me with my own brother and Stardust wrote about that as well. ‘There is a handsome, fair boy who comes to drop Raveena Tandon, we have discovered Raveena Tandon’s boyfriend’. We have lived through that. Who would clarify and how much would you? You were at the mercy of those journalists and editors. Even if you would say ‘hello?’, they would say, ‘yeah, okay, take it with a pinch of salt’,” she added.

Raveena made her Bollywood debut in 1991 with Patthar Ke Phool, which was a hit. She acted in films such as Andaz Apna Apna, Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Shool and Aks. She won the National Award for Best Actress for her performance as a battered wife in Daman.

Last month, Raveena made her digital debut with a Netflix series titled Aranyak, co-starring Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Ashutosh Rana, Zakir Hussain, and Meghna Malik. She played a police officer in the show. She will be seen next in KGF Chapter 2 as the Prime Minister of India.

