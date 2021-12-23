Raveena Tandon recalls how an actor's sister attempted suicide due to nasty rumours: 'She ended up in the hospital'

Raveena Tandon is happy about the change that tabloid journalism has seen over the years. One of the busiest and most popular actors of the 1990s, Raveena often had rumours and fake stories printed about her and her alleged affairs. Now, however, she is grateful that one can clarify rumours through social media.

Speaking to a magazine, Raveena has recalled her earlier days in Bollywood and how actors would always be ‘at the mercy of editors’. She also shared the story of a woman who attempted suicide after nasty rumours were spread about her.

“There has been a very positive change because in those days, honestly, you were body-shamed, you were personally attacked and rumours were spread without knowing the truth. Today, you have social media platforms where you can instantly put out the truth along with proof. But in those days, you were completely at the mercy of the editors, who had printed a crap story and once the headlines hit, they hit and your mental health be damned,” she told Filmfare.

"I remember a veteran actress whose sister actually tried to commit suicide because they wrote a story of her trying to seduce her own sister’s husband which was complete crap! She was in my gym and I remember that she ended up in the hospital because of an OD (overdose) of sleeping pills because of that story. If I could go back and read some of the atrocious shit that was written about me, I would want to sue the pants off these people," she added.

Raveena was most recently seen in Aranyak, Netflix's latest murder mystery. She plays SHO Kasturi Dogra, on a mission to hunt a serial killer in her quaint Himachali town.

She is married to film distributor Anil Thadani and has three daughters and a son.