Raveena Tandon: Women are getting to equal pay situation in the industry

When it comes to money matters, actor Raveena Tandon is happy that a sense of equality is seeping into the industry, and credits the OTT boom for being a driving force.

“The industry has most definitely changed for the better. And it is what I completely work for and I do find the change now, which is happening. Women are getting almost, I am not saying we (women) have got there, but we are getting an equal pay scale kind of situation,” Tandon tells us.

Opening up about what’s driving the change, the 47-year-old shares, “It is because of the kind of roles that women are getting and the kind of cinema that is being made. Also, it is because the global audiences has opened up”.

The actor lauds the digital boom for changing the narrative, and asserts that she “completely appreciates” the medium’s contribution.

Now that the actor is set to foray into the OTT space with series, Aryanak, she says, “I have always chosen my films or my roles, where there is an element of giving strength to the character, and uplifting it towards women empowerment”.

She adds that her OTT debut project, in which she plays a cop, is on similar lines.

“We dwell on problems a lot of women in uniform, not only in India, but globally, face. They give it their best in their family life, as well as a professional life… A lot of women one are lucky, who actually get family support, but there are so many who don’t get that kind of support. We talk about it to inspire families to help the women achieve their dreams,” she says.

Often, one sees women giving up personal or professional life to find some balance. And that’s the narrative which is shifting. “(Earlier), there always is a compromise somehow. And a lot of women will identify with that, with the kind of problems they face,” says the actor, as she adds that the narrative is now changing on scree, which is a good thing.