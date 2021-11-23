News updates from HT: IRCTC, pvt operators to operate Bharat Gaurav trains and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Bharat Gaurav: IRCTC, pvt operators allowed to operate theme-based trains

Railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Tuesday that the Bharat Gaurav trains, launched to boost tourism in the country, can be operated by private operators as well as the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC). Read more

Chinese cemetery for PLA’s 1962, Galwan war dead now patriotic education base

A high-altitude, wind-swept military cemetery in Xinjiang which houses the tombs of more than 100 Chinese soldiers who died fighting Indian troops during the 1962 war and in the Galwan Valley clash last year is being renovated to serve as a base for patriotic education. Read more

Hansal Mehta shares pics with Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao, calls it the ‘wedding of a lifetime’

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta shared pictures with actors Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa on Instagram. Hansal also wrote a touching note, congratulating the newly married couple. Read more

IND vs NZ: Cheteshwar Pujara swats away strike rate poser, hopes to stay 'fearless' against New Zealand

It has been over five years since the chatter about Cheteshwar Pujara's strike rate started. Skipper Virat Kohli's assessment of India's successful tour of the West Indies and the 197-run win over New Zealand at the Green Park Stadium had one common theme: Pujara's ordinary strike rate. Read more

Vidya Malavade demonstrates the 'fastest way to tripod headstand’ in phases

Vidya Malavade is a fitness enthusiast. The actor is often spotted on Instagram, sharing snippets of her fitness diaries and also noting the steps of the exercise that are to be performed. Watch here

Royal Enfield unveils 120th Year Anniversary Edition of 650 Twin motorcycles

Royal Enfield started its production in November 1901 by launching its first bike at the Stanley Cycle Show in London. From these humble beginnings in 1901, Royal Enfield has been the oldest motorcycle brand to remain in continuous production to date. Read more

Mom, wife of Galwan martyr Col Santosh Babu accept Mahavir Chakra (posthumously)

Galwan valley hero Col Santosh Babu was awarded the Mahavir Chakra (posthumously). He was honoured with the second-highest wartime gallantry medal in an investiture ceremony. Watch here

