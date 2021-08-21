Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / News updates from HT: J&K police chief reviews security situation following political killings and all the latest news
india news

News updates from HT: J&K police chief reviews security situation following political killings and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 21, 2021 05:05 PM IST
J&K DGP Dilbagh Singh addresses a press conference.(PTI)

J&K Police chief reviews security after spate of political killings

Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Police chief Dilbag Singh on Friday visited the Kulgam district and chaired a security review meeting focussed on a spate of political killings in the area. Read more

‘Don’t endanger lives of citizens’: Maharashtra CM Thackeray appeals to political, religious, social organisations

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said that the Covid-19 crisis was not over yet and also asked political, religious and social organisations to not do anything that would endanger the lives of citizens. Read more

China says security situation in Pakistan 'severe' after suicide blast in Balochistan's Gwadar

The Chinese embassy in Pakistan has confirmed that a Chinese national was injured in the suicide attack reported in the port of Gwadar in Balochistan province on Friday evening. Read more

IPL 2021: RCB add Chameera, Hasaranga and Tim David to squad; announce new head coach for remaining season

Royal Challengers Bangalore have bolstered their squad by adding the Sri Lankan duo of Dushmantha Chameera and all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga, along with Australia's Tim David to their unit for the remainder of the IPL 2021. Read more

RELATED STORIES

Shilpa Shetty shares pics from first photoshoot after Raj Kundra's arrest, is 'determined to rise'. See here

Actor Shilpa Shetty on Saturday shared pictures from a photoshoot for the first time since the arrest of her husband Raj Kundra in a porn case. Read more

ASI mom and DSP son salute each other, beautiful viral pic wins hearts

A heartwarming picture of an ASI mother saluting her DSP son has gone all sorts of viral online. Shared on Twitter, the post that shows DSP Vishal Rabari and his mother, has now won people’s hearts. There is a chance that the share will have the same effect on you too. Read more

Taliban Takeover: Why India must keep its options open amid regional instability

The Taliban takeover of war-torn Afghanistan has sent shockwaves across the globe with horrifying scenes being witnessed at the Kabul airport. The evacuation process continues even as the fighters of the islamic group and their checkpoints ring the airport. Watch here

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jammu kashmir maharashtra china afghanistan taliban
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Centre to pay PF share of employee, employer till 2022 for certain people

Tamil Nadu extends Covid-19 curbs till September 6, but gives fresh relaxations

Two female ITBP constables wanted to be posted in Afghanistan, court 'amazed'

One Army jawan dies while training under 'severe' weather near Pathankot
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan Crisis
Horoscope Today
Muharram 2021
Rakshabandhan 2021
Covid Vaccine
Shashi Tharoor
Afghanistan
India vs England
Gold Price
BellBottom
Kaali Peeli Tales
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP