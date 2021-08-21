IPL 2021: RCB add Chameera, Hasaranga and Tim David to squad; announce new head coach for remaining season

Royal Challengers Bangalore have bolstered their squad by adding the Sri Lankan duo of fast bowler Dushmantha Chameera and all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga, along with Australia's big-hitting Tim David to their unit for the remainder of the IPL 2021, the franchise announced on Saturday.

The three replacements were announced as part of the team's re-shuffle following certain overseas players' unavailability for the remaining-half of the season. While Kane Richardson and Adam Zampa had flown back to Australia owing to personal reasons in the first-half itself, it was announced that Daniel Sams won't be part of RCB's campaign either, and nor will New Zealand's pair of Fin Allen and Scott Kuggeleijn, both of whom would be busy touring with the national team.

"We have made some changes to the squad pertaining to the situation," RCB's Mike Hesson said during a media briefing. "We have come a long way and have shown steady progress as a team. The addition of Wanindu Hasaranga, Tim David and Dushmantha Chameera couldn't have come at a better time during the replacement window, as we aim to continue with the momentum, building on our performance from earlier this year."

In another important announcement, RCB announced that Simon Katich, who served as head coach, has stepped down from the post and Hesson will step in to discharge the duties of head coach for this season, in addition to his existing role of Director of Cricket Operations, RCB.

"Simon Katich, the head coach of RCB, has decided to step down as on date, mainly due to personal reasons, and we, as management, support his decision and completely back him on this. As per the [franchise's] business continuity plan, Mike Hesson will step in and discharge the duties of head coach until end of this tournament," Rajesh Menon, vice-president and head of the franchise, said.

Chameera and Hasaranga were an integral part of the limited-overs series against India in July, in which Sri Lanka emerged victorious 2-1 in the T20Is with both bowlers putting in impressive performances. Chameera replaces Daniel Sams, while Hasaranga comes in for Zampa in the squad. David replaces Allen for the remainder of the series.

Adjudged Player of the Series in the T20I leg, Hasaranga, the No. 2-ranked T20I bowler, picked up seven wickets, including a four-wicket haul in the deciding game and emerged as the highest wicket-taker of the series. Having made his debut in 2020 against Sri Lanka, the 24-year-claimed 4/9, helping his team to a seven-wicket win in Colombo. He also returned figures of 3/37 from 10 overs in the second ODI, taking wickets of Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan and Krunal Pandya.

"One things we can say is we have replaced Adam Zampa with Wanindu Hasaranga. Certainly delighted to have Hasaranga on board. He gives us some balance, obviously from a wrist spin point of view and also plenty of batting capability," Hesson said.

Like his Sri Lankan teammate, Chameera too was impressive against India picking up four wickets in the three T20Is. In the first and third matches respectively, Chameera dismissed Shaw and India captain Dhawan for first-ball ducks. Besides, Chameera also bagged six wickets from three T20Is in England, with a best of 4/17 at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

"Chameera, another [from] the Sri Lankan contingent, he is bowling extremely well at the moment. I know him well, having coached against him. He's got genuine pace and also his white-ball game has developed significantly over the last few years," Hesson said.

Australia's David has played 15 T20Is, scoring 558 runs with four half-centuries with at an average of 46.50 and a strike-rate of 158.42. Currently playing for the Southern Brave in The Hundred, David recently peeled off successive scores off 140*, 52* and 102 for Surrey in the Royal London One-Day Cup. If that doesn't suffice, add the fact that David, representing the Lahore Qalandars in the PSL, racked up 180 runs from six matches at an average of 45, makes him a useful weapon in the sub-continent.

Five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians and three-time winners Chennai Super Kings reached the UAE last week, while the Delhi Capitals took the flight to the country on Saturday. As for RCB, details of their travel plans were shared by Menon.

"The Indian players, minus the players in England, support staff and the team management, will be assembling in Bangalore today. Following which, we will undergo a seven-day quarantine in Bangalore, and we will have three Covid tests during this seven-day quarantine," Menon said.

"The team will depart via chartered flight on August 29, in the afternoon. Once we land in the UAE, again we will have a six-day hard quarantine, and the testing protocol as per BCCI. As for the overseas players and support staff, they will be coming in on August 29 and they will also undergo six days of quarantine there. Once we are all clear, we will be on the field and we will have a clear practice schedule which Mike and the [coaching] team will draw up."

RCB resume Season 14 of the IPL on September 20, 2021 as they square off against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.