News updates from HT: Joe Biden says US will maintain military presence in Indo-Pacific and all the latest news

US will maintain military presence in Indo-Pacific to prevent conflict: Biden

President Joe Biden said that he has told his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping that the US will maintain a strong military presence in the Indo-Pacific "not to start conflict, but to prevent one," as Beijing made efforts to expand influence in the strategically vital region. Read more

Widened vaccinations lead to blood bank shortage fears

Blood banks and patients with blood-related disorders said they are concerned about the availability of blood due to rules that disallow an inoculated person from donating blood for 28 days after their jab. Read more

Fewer SOS calls from hospitals, but new Covid patients facing oxygen crisis

SOS calls for medical oxygen have reduced from Delhi’s hospitals over the past two days, with most of them now able to maintain stocks till replenishments arrive, but this has also come at the cost of not being able to offer critical emergency support. Read more

'I love his attitude': Suresh Raina says CSK teammate is 'going to be No. 1 in the world'

There was a time when Suresh Raina was India's go-to man. Along with Yuvraj Singh, Raina was the man with the golden touch. Read more

Priyanka Chopra sets up fundraiser, urges all to donate towards Covid-19 relief: ‘India is my home, it is bleeding’

Priyanka Chopra urged everyone towards Covid-19 relief in India, as it battles a deadly second wave of the pandemic. She talked about the grim situation in the country, as hospitals are unable to accommodate patients. Read more

Watch: Man gasps for breath outside Delhi hospital, wife & son search for oxygen

A man, seen gasping for breath outside Delhi hospital, was saved in nick of time on Wednesday. The man’s wife and 12-year-old son searched for oxygen at Delhi’s RML hospital. Watch here