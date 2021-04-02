News updates from HT: JP Nadda hits out at Congress over poll alliance and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

In latest dig, BJP says ‘Cong against Left in Kerala, with them in Bengal, Assam’

BJP national president JP Nadda on Friday hit out at the Congress party over its alliance with the Left parties in the assembly elections that are underway across four states and the Union Territory of Puducherry in the country. Read More

EVM controversy: In entire Assam, EC only found BJP leader’s car, asks Surjewala

The Congress on Friday continued its attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) were allegedly found in a car of BJP candidate Krishnendu Paul in Assam’s Karimganj district on Thursday night, hours after the state witnessed voting in 39 constituencies in the second phase of the assembly elections. Read More

Foreign workers impacted by Trump travel ban can reapply for H-1B visa

The US department of state Thursday announced that H-1B applicants who were denied a visa due to travel ban can now reapply by submitting a new application. Read More

MS Dhoni picks his favourite ODI innings on 10th anniversary of 2011 World Cup win

Legendary India cricketer MS Dhoni picked his 91-run knock against Sri Lanka in the 2011 World Cup final as his favourite innings in ODI cricket. Read More

Facebook launches new profile frames, sticker to encourage Covid-19 vaccination

Facebook has launched new features to encourage Covid-19 vaccination. On Facebook, it has launched Covid-19 vaccine profile frames, and a new sticker on Instagram. Read More

Thalaivi song Chali Chali: Kangana Ranaut brings back J Jayalalithaa's superstar days. Watch

The first song from Thalaivi, Chali Chali, capturing the initial phase of late former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa's cinematic career, it out. Read More

Vehicle scrappage policy: How it affects buyers & India’s automobile sector

The vehicle scrappage policy announced by the Modi government is likely to have a significant impact on the automobile industry in the country. Watch