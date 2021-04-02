MS Dhoni picks his favourite ODI innings on 10th anniversary of 2011 World Cup win

Legendary India cricketer MS Dhoni picked his 91-run knock against Sri Lanka in the 2011 World Cup final as his favourite innings in ODI cricket. Dhoni’s comments came on the 10th anniversary of India’s 2011 ODI World Cup victory under his leadership at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

“World Cup Finals! 2011 in Wankhede. It was a different experience to finish that match,” said Dhoni in a video uploaded by Gulf on Friday. Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd., a leading lubricant brand in India, launched its new campaign #GulfDhonixDhoni.

The campaign features MS Dhoni in a conversation with his younger self from 2005, reminiscing the successful journey through accolades and pictures.

Dhoni, who had batted at No.6 throughout the tournament, decided to promote himself to No.5 in the final against Sri Lanka. The move proved to be a masterstroke as the wicketkeeper-batsman did not allow Sri Lanka’s off spinners Muttiah Muralitharan and Suraj Randiv to settle into a good rhythm.

Dhoni smashed eight fours and two sixes in his 79-ball 91-run innings. He sealed India’s ODI World Cup title after 28 years with a six-off Sri Lanka medium-pacer Nuwan Kulasekara in the 49th over.

Dhoni was adjudged the Player of the Match for his magnificent innings that helped India chase down the 275-run target easily. Opener Gautam Gambhir, however, was the highest scorer for India with a superb 97.

In the video, Dhoni also talked about how a player needs to try and contribute in every match that he plays.

“Your attitude must be to contribute to your team’s success in every match. The key is how well prepared you are, how you have planned against the opposition and how you execute all of that during the match,” Dhoni said.





The legendary cricketer, who announced his international retirement on August 15 last year, said a batsman has to prepare himself according to different match situations. Dhoni said batting in the top-order and middle-order are different and requires strong mental application.

“You have to keep on improving. Today you are batting at No.3, tomorrow you may well have to bat in the middle-order, the requirements are different for each position. You have to be mentally ready to do everything. You also have to practice for different situations so that you are not caught off guard,” Dhoni added.

The two-time Word Cup-winning captain is currently in Mumbai, training with the Chennai Super Kings squad ahead of IPL 2021. Dhoni will lead CSK in the 14th edition of the tournament which will begin from April 9.