News updates from HT: Karti Chidambaram wants Priyanka Gandhi to contest in Kanyakumari bypoll and all the latest news
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
'Will enthuse party cadres': Karti Chidambaram again wants Priyanka Gandhi to contest Kanyakumari bypoll
Congress leader Karti Chidambaram has filed an application before the party's state election committee, requesting that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra should be named as candidate for the by-polls to Kanyakumari Lok Sabha constituency. Read more
Maharashtra economy to register negative 8% growth in 2020-21: Economic survey
Maharashtra’s economy is expected to register an 8% negative growth in 2020-21, with industry and services sector being worst hit by Covid-19 pandemic. Read more
Andhra observes bandh against privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant
Andhra Pradesh observed a complete shutdown on Friday in protest against the proposed privatisation of Central government public sector undertaking Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL). Read more
Elite commando injured in landmine blast by Maoists in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli
A commando of Maharashtra's elite C-60 anti-Maoist squad was injured in an encounter with the armed insurgents near Bhamragarh in south Gadchiroli, bordering Chhattisgarh, some 350 kms from Nagpur on Friday, said officials. Read more
India vs England: With Ajinkya Rahane's wicket, James Anderson joins Wasim Akram, Glenn McGrath in elite list
The right-arm fast bowler has been an integral part of the team's Test set-up since making his debut back in 2003, and now, at the age of 38, he still manages to rattle some of the best batting line-ups in the world. Read more
Deepika Padukone, Aparna Purohit only Indians on Variety's list of 'Women Who Made an Impact in Global Entertainment'
Actor Deepika Padukone and Amazon Prime Video's head of India originals, Aparna Purohit, have been named in Variety's list of 'women who made an impact in global entertainment'. Read more
Apple's Find My will alert users of unknown trackers ‘moving with you’
Apple’s very capable device tracking application Find My, could now be gaining a new feature that can help you stop a stalker, family member or possessive partner from using a simple tracking device to keep tabs on you and your location, according to reports. Read more
Honda launches self-drive car in this country, is the world's most advanced
Honda has launched the world's most-advanced self-driving car in Japan with an early batch of 100 units hitting the country's roads. Read more
Ankita says love everything without forgetting to love yourself, Milind agrees
Self-love is the best love, we have heard that a lot and fitness enthusiast Ankita Konwar is also making a strong case for it in her recent Instagram post. Read more