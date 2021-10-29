News updates from HT: Kashif Khan denies allegations of organising cruise party and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Wasn't organiser of cruise party, says Kashif Khan as Nawab Malik posts video

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kashif Khan whose video was shared on Friday on social media by Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik has told news agency ANI that he was not the organiser of the cruise party from which Shah Rukh Khan's son Ayan Khan was arrested. Read more

Cinema halls, theatres in Delhi to operate at 100% capacity from November 1

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Friday issued an order easing several Covid-19 related restrictions in the national capital ahead of the festive season. The various relaxations offered by the DDMA would come into effect from November 1. Read more

UP school principal jailed for dangling child upside down as ‘punishment’ for eating gol gappas

The principal of a school in Uttar Pradesh’s Mirzapur district has been sent to jail after he dangled a five-year-old student upside down from the first floor of the building as punishment for eating gol gappas, police said in a statement on Friday. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

‘How can you say he’s fit’: Ex-IND cricketer fumes at Hardik Pandya's selection, asks explanation from Ravi Shastri

Former India cricketer Sandip Patil hit out at the team selectors for including all-rounder Hardik Pandya in the 15-member T20 World Cup squad, despite the fitness concerns. Read more

Shah Rukh Khan's home Mannat gets decked up with lights ahead of Aryan Khan's release

On Friday evening, paparazzi gathered outside Shah Rukh Khan's home, Mannat, saw it get decked up with lights. The decorations appear to be in celebration of his son Aryan Khan's release from jail. Read more

Watch Kejriwal's reaction to being questioned on Art 370 issue at farmer meet

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was grilled by a farmer delegation in Punjab over his party's stand on Article 370 that had granted Jammu and Kashmir now scrapped special status. Watch here

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}