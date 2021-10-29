Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / News updates from HT: Kashif Khan denies allegations of organising cruise party and all the latest news
india news

News updates from HT: Kashif Khan denies allegations of organising cruise party and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik posted a purported video of Kashif Khan and claimed that he was the organiser of the cruise party.
Updated on Oct 29, 2021 09:15 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Wasn't organiser of cruise party, says Kashif Khan as Nawab Malik posts video

Kashif Khan whose video was shared on Friday on social media by Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik has told news agency ANI that he was not the organiser of the cruise party from which Shah Rukh Khan's son Ayan Khan was arrested. Read more

Cinema halls, theatres in Delhi to operate at 100% capacity from November 1

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Friday issued an order easing several Covid-19 related restrictions in the national capital ahead of the festive season. The various relaxations offered by the DDMA would come into effect from November 1. Read more

UP school principal jailed for dangling child upside down as ‘punishment’ for eating gol gappas

The principal of a school in Uttar Pradesh’s Mirzapur district has been sent to jail after he dangled a five-year-old student upside down from the first floor of the building as punishment for eating gol gappas, police said in a statement on Friday. Read more

RELATED STORIES

‘How can you say he’s fit’: Ex-IND cricketer fumes at Hardik Pandya's selection, asks explanation from Ravi Shastri

Former India cricketer Sandip Patil hit out at the team selectors for including all-rounder Hardik Pandya in the 15-member T20 World Cup squad, despite the fitness concerns. Read more

Shah Rukh Khan's home Mannat gets decked up with lights ahead of Aryan Khan's release

On Friday evening, paparazzi gathered outside Shah Rukh Khan's home, Mannat, saw it get decked up with lights. The decorations appear to be in celebration of his son Aryan Khan's release from jail. Read more

Watch Kejriwal's reaction to being questioned on Art 370 issue at farmer meet

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was grilled by a farmer delegation in Punjab over his party's stand on Article 370 that had granted Jammu and Kashmir now scrapped special status. Watch here

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
aryan khan nawab malik ncb
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

India’s 1st long-range 1 ton guided bomb test-fired, hits target 100 km away

DRDO, IAF successfully flight-tests indigenous Long Range Bombs

India, Israel to work on 10-year roadmap for defence cooperation

HT THIS DAY: October 30, 2005 — Delhi’s worst terror attacks kill 57, injure 153 just before Diwali
TRENDING TOPICS
Today Panchang
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
World Stroke Day
Facebook
Aryan Khan
Covid-19 cases
Mullaperiyar dam
Halloween 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP