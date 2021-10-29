Cinema halls, theatres in Delhi to operate at 100% capacity from November 1

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Friday issued an order easing several Covid-19 related restrictions in the national capital ahead of the festive season. The various relaxations offered by the DDMA would come into effect from November 1.

Cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes in the city would be allowed to operate at full seating capacity from Monday. They were closed in April during the second wave of the infections and were offered partial respite in July, when the government allowed them to operate at 50% seating capacity.

The DDMA also noted it would be the responsibility of the owners of the cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes for the “strict adherence” to the standard operating protocol (SOP), following the official guidelines regarding Covid-19 and Covid-appropriate behaviour at the locations.

“In case any violation is found, strict penal, criminal action shall be taken against the owner of the restaurant, bar, cinemas, theatres and multiplexes,” news agency PTI reported quoting an excerpt from the DDMA order.

Further, the maximum attendance at events like marriages and last rites has been increased in the city to 200 from the 100 people allowed previously. Also, the DDMA has now allowed meetings and conferences in banquet halls, where only marriages and exhibitions were allowed earlier.

However, the ban on social, political, sports, entertainment, cultural and religious gatherings would continue to prevail in the city. Also, restaurants and bars would continue to remain operational with half the capacity while metro trains and buses would ply with full seating capacity and no standing passengers.

The relaxations have been offered amid the reducing number of daily infections in the city. Also, the sixth sero survey found that 97% of the surveyed population had antibodies against Covid-19. “The recent serosurvey shows that 97% of people have developed antibodies. It means most of the people have either been infected with the disease earlier or have taken COVID-19 jabs,” news agency ANI had quoted Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain as saying.

On Friday, the DDMA also allowed Chhat Puja at designated places in the city and barred the celebrations at the banks of river Yamuna. The DDMA noted that the celebrations in November would be allowed only at designated sites outside the Covid-19 containment zones and with requisite permission from the district magistrate.

(With agency inputs)