Wasn't organiser of cruise party, says Kashif Khan as Nawab Malik posts video

Kashif Khan whose video was shared on Friday on social media by Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik has told news agency ANI that he was not the organiser of the cruise party from which Shah Rukh Khan's son Ayan Khan was arrested. Kashif Khan is a senior executive of Fashion TV and admitted that he was present on the cruise at the party but only as a client. "I am not an organiser of this cruise or the party. The allegations are baseless. The organisers are from Delhi and they have already been detained and questioned. I have nothing to do with them," he said.

He also said that he does not know Sameer Wankhede, the Mumbai zone chief of the Narcotics Control Bureau, personally. He claimed he has never spoken to Wankhede. ""I do not even know the NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede. I have never spoken to him in my life. I really do not understand that why Minister Nawab Malik has made such allegations against me. He will be the only person to explain it," Khan said to ANI.

Recounting what happened on October 2 night, he said, "I didn't even realise that the cruise was raided I had been told that some people tried to board the cruise illegally and later they were offloaded. I always thought that the cruise is legal and have cleared all the permissions so we boarded the cruise."

Nawab Malik has been raising questions over why no action has been taken against the organiser of the cruise party. In his press meet, the minister also took Kashif Khan's name as one of the organisers. Then he posted a purported video of Kashif Khan on the cruise.

Sameer Wankhede has replied to the allegation of Nawab Malik that the organisers of the party were let go as they were known to Wankhede and said it is a lie. "Absolutely a lie and I can't comment. Law will take its own course," Wankhede said.

The drugs-on-cruise case took a murky turn with several allegations being levelled against investigator Sameer Wankhede. NCB and Mumbai Police are looking into the allegations, while Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha have got bail but are yet to come out of jail.