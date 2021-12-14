News updates from HT: Kashmir IGP says Srinagar attack terrorists will be tracked, killed and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Terrorists will be tracked, killed: Kashmir IGP after Srinagar attack

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kashmir police chief Vijay Kumar said on Tuesday the deadly attack on the bus carrying security personnel in Srinagar on Monday evening was pre-planned and those behind the killings will be caught soon. Read more

Pakistan better their own world record, clinch top spot in elusive list with win over West Indies

Pakistan on Monday became the first men's team to win 18 T20 international matches in a calendar year as they beat West Indies by 63 runs in the first game of the three-match series. Read more

Randhir Kapoor shares update on Kareena Kapoor's health, says Taimur and Jeh are with her: ‘It is very mild’

On Monday actors Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Arora tested positive for Covid-19. Now, Kareena’s father, Randhir Kapoor has said that the actor is “doing well now and is currently under home quarantine.” Read more

First batch of BMW iX SUV sold out on Day 1 of launch in India

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

BMW India on Tuesday informed that the first lot of its fully electric all-wheel drive iX model has been completely sold out on the first day of the launch. Read more

R Ashwin tweets ‘There is hope’ while sharing viral video of man resuscitating monkey

R Ashwin recently took to Twitter to re-share a viral video that showcases a man resuscitating a monkey. In his post, he also praised the man for his gestures. There is a possibility that after seeing the clip you will want to applaud the man too for saving the animal’s life. Read more

Miss India World 2020 Manasa Varanasi congratulates Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu: See post here

Miss India 2020 Manasa Varanasi, who will be representing the country at the Miss World 2021 pageant, congratulated Harnaaz Sandhu on her historic win. Read more

After Sonia flags ‘misogynist’ passage, CBSE apologises, drops exam question

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) expressed regret and announced a committee to thoroughly review and strengthen the question paper setting process after outrage over a passage in class 10 English exam that allegedly promoted ‘gender stereotyping’. Watch more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON