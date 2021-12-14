R Ashwin tweets ‘There is hope’ while sharing viral video of man resuscitating monkey

R Ashwin recently took to Twitter to re-share a viral video that showcases a man resuscitating a monkey. In his post, he also praised the man for his gestures. There is a possibility that after seeing the clip you will want to applaud the man too for saving the animal’s life.

The cricketer re-tweeted the video that was originally shared by IFS officer Sudha Ramen a day ago. Along with the video, she also shared a descriptive caption. “There are people who still value every little life on this earth. Here Mr Prabhu uses the first aid techniques he learned years back to resuscitate an 8 month old macaque which was attacked by a group of dogs. His swift action has saved the life of this little fella,” she tweeted.

While re-sharing the post Ashwin wrote, “There is hope,” and added a few emotions. He concluded his post with two folded hands emojis and one clapping hands emoticon.

The video opens to show the monkey lying on the ground and the man giving it CPR. However, the animal doesn’t respond. So, to save its life, the man soon starts doing mouth-to-mouth resuscitation and thankfully the animals starts breathing. What makes the video even more emotional to watch is the man’s overwhelmed reaction to saving the monkey.

Take a look at the video:

Since being posted, the video has accumulated over 2.4 million views and the numbers are quickly increasing. Both the posts by Ashwin and Ramen prompted people to share various reactions. Amid them is actor Urvashi Dholakia, famous for her role as Komolika Basu in Ekta Kapoor's TV serial Kasautii Zindagii Kay. “Respect! What a noble soul this man is. We all could learn something about saving lives from him. As humans we have the privilege to talk about our pain and illnesses but animals can’t do that! It does not make their life any less precious than ours.” she tweeted.

“Wow you need a real heart to do these things … take a bow,” expressed another. “He is really a great person. These types of people are very rare in the society,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?