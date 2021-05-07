News updates from HT: Kejriwal instructs officials to ensure bed availability, oxygen supply, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Covid-19: Kejriwal instructs officials to ensure availability of beds, oxygen supply

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday instructed officers to ensure that there is no shortage of beds, now that the oxygen supply situation is coming under control. Read more

Mucormycosis among Covid-19 patients not major, says Centre, lists 5 measures

Reacting to reports of mucormycosis or black fungus among Covid-19 patients, Niti Aayog (health) member VK Paul on Friday said that the occurrence is natural and the correlation between mucormycosis and Covid-19 is not exclusive. The infection affects only those who have a high blood sugar level, notwithstanding the presence of Covid-19 infection. Read more

TMC spokesperson lodges complaint against actor Kangana Ranaut in Kolkata

A Trinamool Congress spokesperson has lodged a complaint against actor Kangana Ranaut at a police station in Kolkata for allegedly spreading hate propaganda in a bid to incite communal violence in West Bengal. Read more

How women are shaping political fortunes in India

The results of the recently concluded assembly elections have reaffirmed a phenomenon that has been increasingly discussed across the past few electoral seasons — the importance of women as a voting bloc in India. Read more

Ravindra Jadeja returns as India announce squad for World Test Championship final and England Tests

The BCCI on Friday picked a strong 20-member squad for India's tour of England which starts next month. India will travel to England for a four-month long tour, which will begin with the World Test Championship final against New Zealand on June 18, before facing the hosts in a five-Test series. Read more

'Abhinav Shukla will win': Rakhi Sawant predicts Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 winner, calls Mowgli her forefather

Rakhi Sawant has shared her verdict on the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant list. The Bigg Boss 14 contestant was spotted on her daily coffee run in Mumbai on Friday where she discussed the adventure reality show with the paparazzi. Read more

Anand Mahindra’s share featuring lions from Junagarh talks about co-existence

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra is known for sharing many insightful posts on Twitter that garners much praise from netizens. His latest share is no different. The video features two lions drinking water from a reservoir inside a human settlement, but what makes the clip more profound is the caption shared alongside it. Read more

Watch: Covid: Doctors bust myths on prevention, medicines amid 3rd wave warning