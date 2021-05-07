IND USA
The image is a screengrab from the clip shared by Anand Mahindra.(Twitter/@anandmahindra)
Anand Mahindra’s share featuring lions from Junagarh talks about co-existence

The recording shared by Anand Mahindra, shot a month ago, at Junagarh shows two lions drinking water from a reservoir inside a human settlement.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON MAY 07, 2021 07:55 PM IST

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra is known for sharing many insightful posts on Twitter that garners much praise from netizens. His latest share is no different. The video features two lions drinking water from a reservoir inside a human settlement, but what makes the clip more profound is the caption shared alongside it.

The recording, shot a month ago, at Junagarh shows two lions drinking water from a reservoir without any fear. “Posted to me today but apparently a month old video from Junagadh. An unexpected morning surprise for this resident,” reads a part of the caption.

“Perhaps a better world is on hand, a world in which we all learn to coexist and drink from the same well,” Mahindra adds.

Take a look at the video:

Shared on May 5, the clip has garnered over 75,000 views and still counting. Netizens resonated with Mahindra’s thoughts and that was evident from the comments section. Many pointed out what an amazing capture it was and lauded the nerves of the person who shot the clip.


What are your thoughts on this clip?

