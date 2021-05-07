Anand Mahindra’s share featuring lions from Junagarh talks about co-existence

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra is known for sharing many insightful posts on Twitter that garners much praise from netizens. His latest share is no different. The video features two lions drinking water from a reservoir inside a human settlement, but what makes the clip more profound is the caption shared alongside it.

The recording, shot a month ago, at Junagarh shows two lions drinking water from a reservoir without any fear. “Posted to me today but apparently a month old video from Junagadh. An unexpected morning surprise for this resident,” reads a part of the caption.

“Perhaps a better world is on hand, a world in which we all learn to coexist and drink from the same well,” Mahindra adds.

Take a look at the video:

Shared on May 5, the clip has garnered over 75,000 views and still counting. Netizens resonated with Mahindra’s thoughts and that was evident from the comments section. Many pointed out what an amazing capture it was and lauded the nerves of the person who shot the clip.

Hats off to the person who stood calmly and took this video , must be having nerves of steel! I couldn't do it!

Sad that these beautiful wild animals need to come to human habitat to drink water from a well! If anything would have gone wrong they would have been shot dead! — Teddy123 (@Teddy1265048402) May 6, 2021

Thanks for sharing this post....some hope on the way in this stressful time....the world is going to be a better place to live..... — Vandna (@Vandna48930936) May 7, 2021

Nice 🙏🙏

We should be aware our ecosystem — KAMLESH KUMAR TAMBI (@TambiKamlesh) May 7, 2021

Goose bumps — kishorekumar.m (@mpreethikishore) May 6, 2021





What are your thoughts on this clip?