Mucormycosis among Covid-19 patients not major, says Centre, lists 5 measures

Reacting to reports of mucormycosis or black fungus among Covid-19 patients, Niti Aayog (health) member VK Paul on Friday said that the occurrence is natural and the correlation between mucormycosis and Covid-19 is not exclusive. The infection affects only those who have a high blood sugar level, notwithstanding the presence of Covid-19 infection.

"It is a fungus that breeds on wet surfaces. It is very uncommon to happen among patients who do not have diabetes. There are reports of this fungal infection among Covid-19 patients. But I want to reassure you that there is no major outbreak and we are monitoring the cases at our level," Paul said.

It is absolutely preventable, Paul said adding that if one's diabetes is under control, there is no reason to worry.

"There are three factors triggering this fungal infection: uncontrolled diabetes, immunosuppression because of steroids or any other disease and exposure to a wet surface. The presence of Covid-19, breathing difficulty is not necessary for this infection, we must remember," Paul said.

"For Covid-19 treatment, we are using life-saving steroids and medicines which suppress immunity. In addition, if one diabetic Covid-19 patient is on oxygen support, then he or she gets exposed to the humidifier. This increases the chance of the fungal infection," Dr Paul said.

Listing out five measures that doctors should follow to minimise the chance of this infection among Covid-19 patients, Dr Paul said one must keep blood sugar under check, Covid or no Covid. Second, in Covid-19 treatment, steroid should be used judiciously, only in the recommended dose and after the sixth day, he said. Third, the humidifier, if the Covid-19 patient is on oxygen support, should have clean water. Fourth, the overall cleanliness of the covid-19 patient should be maintained. Fifth, if there is any new oral ulcer, it has to be treated immediately, Dr Paul said.