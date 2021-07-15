News updates from HT: Long Covid has more than 200 symptoms across 10 organ systems, says study and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Long Covid has more than 200 symptoms across 10 organ systems: Study

Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) patients who experience prolonged symptoms have reported more than 200 symptoms across 10 organ systems, according to a global study published on Thursday. Read more

Mamata Banerjee to visit Delhi; likely to meet Sonia Gandhi, other opposition party leaders

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee is set to visit the national capital this month during the monsoon session of the Parliament, she announced on Thursday. Read more

‘Not their property’: SC on Kerala appeal to close case against MLAs for clashes

The Supreme Court on Thursday said the Kerala government’s decision to drop criminal proceedings against a group of Kerala lawmakers who broke chairs, threw microphones and climbed atop tables in the assembly in March 2015 was “incomprehensible” as any decision in this regard should essentially be based on “public interest”. Read more

BCCI releases official statement after Rishabh Pant and throwdown specialist Dayanand Garani test positive for Covid-19

The BCCI on Thursday confirmed that two members of the Indian contingent – Rishabh Pant and throwdown specialist Dayanand Garani – have tested positive for Covid-19 and will not be travelling with the rest of the team to Durham. Read more

Shilpa Shetty: 'In one of my movies, Paresh Rawal played my father, now he's married to me in Hungama 2'

Actor Shilpa Shetty has talked about playing Paresh Rawal's wife in their upcoming movie, Hungama 2. The movie is directed by Priyadarshan, who is famous for his comedy movies such as Hera Pheri, Malamaal Weekly and also the original Hungama. Read more

Hearts on our sleeves? Indians used the classic red heart emoji the most on their Bumble bios

We don’t know about you, but Indians on Bumble seem to be wearing their hearts on their… profile bios. According to a report shared by Bumble, just before World Emoji Day, the platform witnessed an 89% rise in emoji usage in 2021 as compared to 2020, particularly on Bumble users’ profile bios. Read more

Hai ye adaa: Tanuja is the epitome of beauty, grace in ₹12,800 Moresha saree

Long before her daughters Kajol Devgn and Tanishaa Mukerji made a mark in Bollywood, Tanuja Samarth, popularly known as Tanuja was ruling the hearts and screens all over India as one of the biggest stars from the Golden Era of Bollywood. Read more