News updates from HT: Madhya Pradesh's Malwa region sees spurt in communal incidents and all the latest news

Spurt in communal incidents in Madhya Pradesh’s Malwa region

In Malwa, the region which includes MP cities such as Indore, and Ujjain, at least 12 incidents of communal tension have been reported since September 2020. Read more

‘Don’t be scared’: Afghan TV anchor relays Taliban message surrounded by armed fighters

The 42-second clip shows the host of a political debate programme reading a statement from the Taliban as well as at least eight Taliban fighters. Read more

IPL 2021: Washington Sundar to miss remainder of season due to injury, RCB name replacement

The youngster has not cleared the fitness test at the NCA with the finger injury he suffered in England not yet healed completely. Read more

Kota Factory 2 teaser: Jeetu Bhaiyya and his students return for sophomore year, this time on Netflix

Netflix has released the teaser for the second season of Kota Factory. The show's first season aired in 2019 on The Viral Fever and became a hit with viewers. Read more

Neha Dhupia is gorgeous in ₹17k cotton midi dress as she cradles her baby bump, see pics

The star, pregnant with her second child, has been serving chic maternity fashion goals on her holiday in pretty dresses. Read more

US man dances to Chammak Challo with wife to celebrate wedding anniversary

There are some videos on the Internet that are so sweet that they may leave you with a huge smile on your face. This is one such clip. Read more

Maruti cars set to become more expensive starting September. Here's why

From Alto to Vitara Brezza, the price rise has been planned across all models Maruti currently offers in the market. Read more