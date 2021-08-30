Home / Trending / US man dances to Chammak Challo with wife to celebrate wedding anniversary. Watch
The image shows the man from USA dancing with his wife.(Instagram/@ricky.pond)
The image shows the man from USA dancing with his wife.(Instagram/@ricky.pond)
trending

US man dances to Chammak Challo with wife to celebrate wedding anniversary. Watch

You guys are awesome,” wrote an Instagram user while reacting to the video.
READ FULL STORY
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON AUG 30, 2021 11:39 AM IST

There are some videos on the Internet that are so sweet that they may leave you with a huge smile on your face. This video showcasing Ricky Pond from the US is one such clip. Not just happy, there is a chance that the video will also make you want to shake a leg.

Shared on Instagram, the video showcases Pond dancing to the song Chammak Challo along with his wife to celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary. Decked in traditional attires, they are seen flawlessly showcasing cool steps to the song from Shah Rukh Khan starrer film Ra One.

Take a look at the sweet video:

+

The video has been shared about one hour ago. Since being posted, it has gathered over 10,000 likes and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also accumulated various love-filled comments from people.

“Hahah really enjoyed it and Roxanne looks beautiful in this dress,” wrote an Instagram user. “Beautiful,” shared another. “You guys are awesome,” commented a third.

Many also wrote “Happy anniversary” to wish the couple. Some shared heart emoticons to express their reactions.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram usa
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.