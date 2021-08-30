Neha Dhupia is gorgeous in 17k cotton midi dress as she cradles her baby bump, see pics

Bollywood actor and television show judge Neha Dhupia recently escaped to Shilimb in Maharashtra for a short vacation with her husband, Angad Bedi, and daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi. The star, pregnant with her second child, has been serving chic maternity fashion goals on her holiday in pretty dresses. New mothers should take styling cues from her.

Neha took to Instagram on Monday, August 30, to post several pictures of herself dressed in a breezy pastel yellow cotton midi dress by ASA India. She basked under the soothing rays of the sun for the click and looked ethereal.

Like us, Neha is also obsessed with her free-flowing ensemble and took to the caption to say the same. She wrote, "We Crushin over @asa.clothing + @hilton_shillim this Monday morning." Read ahead to know how she styled the look and the price of the dress.

Neha's pastel yellow tiered dress, made from handwoven cotton, is cut into an oversized style in midi length with light gathers on the waist and side in-seam pockets for ease of movement. It also features hand block printed leaves and geometrical shapes in natural dyes, adding a chic and unique look.

Neha wore the dress with nude bow-adorned sandals and black-tinted sunglasses. She left her locks open in a middle-parting and opted for minimal make-up to style the long-sleeved outfit.

Keen on adding Neha's dress to your summer or maternity wardrobe? Well, we have the price details for you. It is available on the ASA India's website for ₹17,500.

The price of Neha Dhupia's dress(shopasaonline.com)

Earlier, Neha had shared another set of pictures of herself lounging in her resort's garden, wearing a tropical printed midi. She wore the slip dress, featuring quirky print in different shades of green, with a white shrug.

Meanwhile, Neha and Angad recently announced that they are expecting their second child. The couple got married in May 2018 and welcomed daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi just a few months later.

