A glowing Neha Dhupia in 24k printed nude kaftan dress aces pregnancy fashion

Bollywood actor and TV show host Neha Dhupia's maternity sartorial choices have always been a fan favourite. During her first pregnancy, the actor glowed and shined while wearing several elegant ensembles. Now, with her second pregnancy with Angad Bedi, the mommy-to-be is doing the same. Case in point, her most recent shoot, wearing a voguish kaftan dress.

A glowing Neha took to Instagram on Tuesday, August 10, to share several pictures of herself wearing a bespoke printed nude kaftan dress, and looked beautiful beyond words. She posted it with the caption, "Tone on tone...#workmodeon in @rajdeep.ranawat.official styled by @gumanistylists."

The ensemble is from the shelves of designer Rajdeep Ranawat's clothing label. Read on to know all the details about Neha's look.

ALSO READ: Pics: Pregnant Neha Dhupia in blush pink dress goes on lunch date with Angad Bedi

Neha chose a nude coloured printed silk kaftan dress with a belted empire, embroidered with the label's insignia broach. It featured a deep V embroidered neckline and billowy sleeves. The belt in the kaftan, tied from inside to shape the waist, provided a flared loose silhouette.

Embellished in Swarovski crystals and beads around the edges, the dress was replete with patterns in red, green, orange and yellow hues. Neha wore the ensemble with beige strappy pumps.

Neha Dhupia in kaftan dress. (Instagram/@nehadhupia)

The kaftan is from the Uzbek collection of the label inspired by the beautiful textiles of the Suzani and Uzbekistan embellishments. The fabric used in the dress comes from comfortable, sustainable and environment-friendly silk.

If you wish to add the look to your closet, we have the price details for you. The kaftan dress is worth ₹24,000.

Neha Dhupia's kaftan dress.(rajdeepranawat.com)

We recommend styling the kaftan with minimal jewels like Neha. She wore statement-making silver earrings and a ring with the attire. She chose coral pink lip shade, dewy skin, blushed cheeks and open locks for her glam.

Meanwhile, Neha and Angad Bedi announced that they are expecting their second baby earlier this month.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter