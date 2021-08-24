Pregnant Neha Dhupia twirls into our hearts in 30k Rajasthani print anarkali

Bollywood actor Neha Dhupia's sartorial choices have always been carefree but impactful. Even her maternity ensembles make quite an impression on the fashion police. Her pregnancy wardrobe is full of eclectic kaftans, maxi dresses, anti-fit attires and oversized kurtas that should be on every new mother's list. Her latest look in a Rajasthani print anarkali, full of interesting details, is a must-have piece in your wardrobe.

Neha, who is pregnant with her second child, took to Instagram to share pictures of herself wearing the bespoke anarkali set. She wore the ensemble for Raksha Bandhan celebrations at her home. New mothers who are on the lookout for comfy yet dressy fits for the festive season should definitely take cues from the pregnant star.

Neha posted the pictures with the caption, "Was feeling festive yesterday…won't delete tomorrow." The anarkali set is from the shelves of Neena Gupta's daughter Masaba Gupta's fashion label, House of Masaba. Read on the know how Neha styled the look.

Neha Dhupia wore a round neckline anarkali for Rakhi celebrations at her home. The full sleeve kurta featured eclectic Rajasthani print in green, mustard, maroon and yellow shades. The pintucks on the ensemble and its free-flowing silhouette added an effortless charm.

The TV show judge and actor teamed the anarkali with a half and half maroon old triangular flower and diagonal striped dupatta. She completed the look with maroon leggings and ditched accessories to keep things fuss-free.

Neha styled her ethnic outfit by leaving her locks open in a middle parting, opting for a dainty bindi, nude lip shade, subtle eye shadow, blushed cheeks and flaunting her natural pregnancy glow.

If you wish to include Neha's outfit in your wardrobe, we have found the price details for you. The anarkali is available on Masaba Gupta's website for ₹30,000. It will be a great fit for the festive season or for attending a low-key puja at home.

