News updates from HT: Mamata says her phone being tapped and all the latest news

My phone is being tapped, will order CID probe: Mamata Banerjee

A day after a purported audiotape -in which she is heard proposing a rally with the bodies of Cooch Behar firing victims- surfaced, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday alleged that her phone is being tapped and said she will order a CID probe into it.

Deep Sidhu arrested after Delhi court granted him bail in Red Fort violence case

Actor-activist Deep Sidhu was again arrested on Saturday on the basis of an FIR filed by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) n connection with Republic Day violence in which protesting farmers desecrated Red Fort and hoist religious flags atop the historical monument.

'Shameless politics': Piyush Goyal to Uddhav Thackeray after Maharashtra complains of oxygen shortage

As a war of words breaks out between the Maharashtra government and the Centre over the shortage of medical oxygen supply for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) patients in the state, Union railways minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday slammed Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and said Maharashtra received the highest quantity of oxygen across the country and the central government is in touch with state governments to “assess their needs and help them in best possible manner".

Those returning from Kumbh will spread Covid-19 like 'prasad': Mumbai mayor

Mumbai’s mayor Kishori Pednekar said on Saturday people coming back from the Kumbh Mela in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar will have to be quarantined to stop the spread of the coronavirus infection in the city, which is already struggling with rising cases of Covid-19.

'Virat Kohli has been a great asset to him,' Brett Lee explains reasons behind Glenn Maxwell's rocking start in IPL 2021

Former Australia fast bowler Brett Lee believes being in the company of Virat Kohli has had a positive impact on Glenn Maxwell. The Aussie had a horrendous season for Punjab Kings (Kings XI Punjab at the time) last year in IPL, where he could only muster 108 runs in 14 games.

Mumbai Police takes help of X-Men meme to spread awareness about masks

If you’re someone who follows Mumbai Police on social media, you may be aware of the creative advisories they often share. Their posts, besides creating awareness about certain issues, also make people chuckle. Their latest share is no different and it features an X-Men meme.

PM Modi urges to keep Kumbh participation 'symbolic' amid rising cases of Covid

PM Modi said Kumbh Mela must now be kept 'symbolic' to help India in battling Covid-19. Taking to twitter, PM Modi said he has spoken to Swami Avdheshanand Giri over phone. While several seers have tested positive, two chief seers have succumbed to Covid-19.

