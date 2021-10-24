News updates from HT: Maoist killed in encounter with Bihar STF, AK 47 recovered and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Maoist killed in encounter with Bihar STF, AK 47 recovered

A Maoist was killed in an encounter with the special task force (STF) in Bihar’s Lakhisaari district, located around 147 km from the state capital Patna, late on Saturday evening, police officials said on Sunday. Read more

India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup: IND vs PAK head-to-head battle, form guide

In less than a few hours time, the two Asian giants will lock horns at the Dubai International Stadium to begin their Super 12 campaigns. Virat Kohli will marshal the Indian troops while Pakistan will be led by Babar Azam. Read more

Katrina Kaif records a sleepy Akshay Kumar, he runs away to save his 'reputation'. Watch

Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar have finally come together for the promotions of their upcoming film, Sooryavanshi. On Sunday, Katrina shared a video to show how Akshay Kumar was all sleepy ahead of the promotions but didn't want her to record him in order to save his ‘reputation’. Read more

Ola Electric launches its first Hypercharger ahead of test rides. Details here

Ola Electric has announced the launch of its first Hypercharger for charging its electric S1 scooter ahead of the beginning of test rides on November 10. Read more

Drink cashew milk for a good night's sleep. Know its recipe from Rujuta Diwekar

Cashews with their creamy and slightly sweet taste is a perfect snack for your mid-day cravings. Cashews are also a popular addition in Indian curries to make them richer as they add to their consistency and thickness. Read more

Kid’s scary Halloween costume may act as an inspiration for yours. Watch

Halloween is just a few days away. As people wait for the big day, many are taking to social media to share various kinds of videos. Case in point, this video showcasing a kid’s scary costume. There is a possibility that the clip will make you go wow. Read more

