Kid’s scary Halloween costume may act as an inspiration for yours. Watch

“I was actually scared. If this was nighttime, I would run!” wrote an Instagram user while reacting to the video.
Would you try this Halloween costume?(Reddit)
Published on Oct 24, 2021 12:35 PM IST
By Trisha Sengupta

Halloween is just a few days away. As people wait for the big day, many are taking to social media to share various kinds of videos. Case in point, this video showcasing a kid’s scary costume. There is a possibility that the clip will make you go wow.

The video is shared on the official Instagram page of Reddit. It is a part of their #13DaysOfHalloween series. Under this series, the social media platform is highlighting various Halloween-related videos and images.

We won't give away why the kid's costume has left people in awe - and a bit scared too. So, take a look at the video:

The video, since being shared, has gathered nearly two lakh views and the numbers are quickly increasing. The post has also prompted people to share various comments.

“I was actually scared. If this was nighttime, I would run!” wrote an Instagram user. “Wow, well done,” posted another. “Being honest, it scared me,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

Sunday, October 24, 2021
