FIR against former MLA, wife and others after contractor dies by suicide, leaves video and suicide notes

Pune: The Swargate police have registered an FIR against former MLA Ravindra Dhangekar, his wife and several others for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 65-year-old labour and centering contractor from Gultekdi, who allegedly ended his life after recording videos and leaving behind suicide notes blaming his business associates for prolonged mental harassment and financial losses. According to the complaint, the contractor had been under severe mental stress for several years due to disputes over financial transactions connected with his business. His family alleged that repeated threats, abuse and pressure from those involved in business disputes drove him to take extreme step. (AFP representative pic)

The FIR was registered late on Thursday, a day after the contractor died by suicide at his residence. The case has been registered on the complaint of his wife under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) relating to abetment of suicide and other offences.

According to the complaint, the contractor had been under severe mental stress for several years due to disputes over financial transactions connected with his centering business. His family alleged that repeated threats, abuse and pressure from those involved in the business disputes drove him to take the extreme step.

The FIR names Dhangekar, his wife Shyam Kolapkar, Vishal Kedari, Sunil Ayyar, Raghu Gowda, Sunil Bora, Raj Sethiya, Hamid Shaikh, Balasaheb Shedge, Shubham and others as accused.

Repeated attempts to contact Dhangekar for his response were unsuccessful.

Before his death, the contractor had allegedly recorded multiple videos and left behind two handwritten suicide notes. In the videos, which surfaced on social media before the FIR was registered, he alleged that he had suffered financial losses worth several lakhs of rupees after being cheated by his business partners. He also claimed that he was repeatedly threatened and specifically named former corporator Balasaheb Shedge and ex-Kasba Peth MLA Ravindra Dhangekar, alleging that they had pressured and intimidated him. He also alleged that despite investing heavily in the business, he had not received his dues and had been left in financial ruin.

According to the complaint, one of the accused, Shedge, had also retained the contractor’s centering material, worsening his financial difficulties.

Police said the alleged harassment continued over a prolonged period before the contractor’s death on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

Senior police inspector Yeshwant Nikam said, “First, an accidental death report was registered and then the deceased’s family member’s statement was recorded, following which the FIR was lodged. Two different suicide notes were recovered from the deceased and based on those, the accused were named in the FIR.”

The body has been sent for forensic examination, while investigators are examining the suicide notes, videos and the financial transactions referred to by the deceased. Police are also verifying the role of each accused in the alleged harassment.

No arrests had been made till late Thursday.