Drink cashew milk for a good night's sleep. Know its recipe from Rujuta Diwekar

Cashews with their creamy and slightly sweet taste is a perfect snack for your mid-day cravings. Cashews are also a popular addition in Indian curries to make them richer as they add to their consistency and thickness. Did you know that apart from energising you and keeping you satiated, they can also help you relax at the end of the day and calm your mind to ensure good night's sleep.

Many people love to have cashews but they are also wary of them thinking they will lead to rise in their cholesterol levels. Almonds and walnuts on the other hand are more popularly advised to cut the risk of various diseases compared to cashew nuts.

However, contrary to the popular belief, cashews have zero cholesterol, and are rich in protein, healthy fats and antioxidants. They also help you sleep better.

Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar shared a recipe of cashew milk from her book Indian Super Foods on her social media handle and also talked about the benefits of it in a video.

"Sometimes in your life you just lose your sleep over nothing.....Maybe it's all the late Diwali night and shaadi nights and everything that you are stressing over. Here's a thing that I found in my own book. It's called Rujuta's cashew milk. It is something which will help settle your gut and ensure that your skin is glowing and that you are sleeping like a baby," says Rujuta Diwekar in the video.

Here's the recipe of cashew milk that you can prepare and have just before going to bed:

Take a few cashews, soak them in milk for about 4-5 hours. Now grind them in a smooth paste. Put the paste in a vessel and add milk to it. Mix and add some more milk. Boil it, add sugar to it and then have it hot or cold according to your taste, says Diwekar.

Cashews have zero cholesterol and provide the body with useful minerals and also calm your mind. So now that you know that cashews are as good for health as almonds and walnuts, do not forget to include them in your diet.

