News updates from HT: Mayawati to hold crucial meeting on UP polls today, and all the latest news

Mayawati to hold crucial meeting on UP polls today, BSP strategy to be finalised

As Uttar Pradesh assembly elections near, the political landscape in the state is heating up. On Thursday, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati has called a crucial meeting at party headquarters. Read more

KMC elections: Key Trinamool meet today, mayor likely to be finalised

The Trinamool Congress (TMC), which emerged victorious in the recently held Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) elections, is likely to decide on Thursday who the next mayor of the state capital's civic body will be. Read more

Watch: 29-year-old reserve India bowler troubles Rahane, Saha and Co. with his vicious swing during India nets

Deepak Chahar shared the video on Twitter, in which he can be seen generating vicious swing as India batters Wriddhiman Saha and Priyank Panchal can be seen struggling against the 29-year-old. Read more

Kabir Khan on getting Deepika Padukone onboard 83: I would have gone to her even if she wasn't married to Ranveer Singh

The 36-year-old actor portrays the role of Kapil Dev in 83 while Deepika has been cast as the cricket legend’s wife, Romi Bhatia. 83 marks Ranveer and Deepika’s first movie together after their wedding in 2018. Read more

Kunal Kemmu raises the bar at the gym on his leg day

Kunal Kemmu loves being at the gym. The actor is an absolute fashionista and when not playing characters for the screen, Kunal is usually spotted in the gym engrossed in his workout routine. Read more

SAD's Majithia not allowed to leave India; party alleges ‘political vendetta'

A lookout notice has been issued against Senior Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia. The Punjab police named Majithia in a drug trafficking case in the state on Monday. Watch

