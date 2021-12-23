Watch: 29-year-old reserve India bowler troubles Rahane, Saha and Co. with his vicious swing during India nets

After beating Australia and England on their home soil, Virat Kohli-led Team India will look to secure their maiden Test series win against South Africa in their own backyard. The team have begun their preparation in full swing as seen in the videos released by BCCI.

In the latest feature coming from South Africa, pacer Deepak Chahar can be seen enjoying the seaming conditions in Centurion, the venue for the opening Test. Chahar shared the video on Twitter, in which he can be seen generating vicious swing as India batters Wriddhiman Saha and Priyank Panchal can be seen struggling against the 29-year-old.

Chahar is not part of India's Test squad but is traveling with the team as a standby bowler. The 29-year-old has already established himself as one of India's lethal weapon especially in the shorter format and it will be interesting to see when the pacer gets a chance in the red-ball format.

Also Read | ‘Be very very mean’: Ex-IND bowling coach shares 'mantra' as Bumrah & co prepare for SA Tests in full swing

Apart from the 29-year-old, Navdeep Saini, Saurabh Kumar, and Arzan Nagwasalla are also present in South Africa as standby players.

The three-match Test series between India and South Africa begins from December 26 to 30 at SuperSport Park in Centurion, which will be followed by the second Test at Wanderers in Johannesburg from January 3 to 7 and the third Test at Newlands in Cape Town from January 11 to 15.