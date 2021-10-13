News updates from HT: MEA speaks out on China's objection to Vice President's Arunachal visit and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and, opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

MEA says China objecting to Naidu's visit to Arunachal does not stand to reason

The ministry of external affairs (MEA) on Wednesday strongly criticised China's objections to the recent visit of Vice President Venkaiah Naidu to Arunachal Pradesh saying it did not stand to reason and understanding of Indian people.

Elgar Parishad case: NIA says accused trying to delay trial

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has accused Sudha Bharadwaj and Gautam Navlakha.

India, Armenia discuss using Chabahar port to boost connectivity

India and Armenia have discussed the possibility of using Iran's Chabahar port to enhance connectivity between the two countries to boost trade and commerce, external affairs minister S Jaishankar said on Wednesday.

'Billion Cheers jersey': BCCI unveils Team India's new kit for T20 World Cup

The BCCI on Wednesday unveiled a brand new jersey which the Indian cricket team will be sporting at the T20 World Cup.

Covaxin gets emergency use nod for kids: Here's what experts have to say

As national drugs regulator's subject expert committee approves the use of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin in children between the age-group of 2-18.

KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan is shocked as contestant says ‘zeher lagrae ho’, wonders if it's a 'gaali'

Actor Amitabh Bachchan also learnt something new on the latest episode of his quiz show, Kaun Banega Crorepati season 13.

Mahindra XUV700 breaks new record, clocks over 4k km at 24 hrs speed challenge

Mahindra XUV700 has set a new national record at the 24 hours Speed Endurance Challenge that took place at the carmaker's new SUV Proving Track (MSPT) near Chennai.

Do you know how to earn money on YouTube? Make online videos pay

Being a content creator on YouTube is no easy task, as many have discovered over the years.

N Korea’s ‘Captain America’ steals Kim Jong-Un’s thunder at military exhibition

During an exhibition of weapons system, a North Korean soldier went viral on social media for his outfit.

