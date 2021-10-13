KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan is shocked as contestant says ‘zeher lagrae ho’, wonders if it's a 'gaali'

Actor Amitabh Bachchan also learnt something new on the latest episode of his quiz show, Kaun Banega Crorepati season 13. In a new promo, Amitabh is shocked at how the word ‘zeher (poison)’ can be used as a compliment for someone.

Delhi's Sumit took the hot seat when Amitabh asked him about his love for samosas. Sumit said that a shop near his home sells the most ‘zeher’ samosas. Amitabh does a double take, wondering if he heard him say the right word. Sumit explains, “Zeher as in, when you give someone a compliment. ‘Ekdum zeher lagrae ho (You looks amazing),’ like that.”

Amitabh, however, is not convinced. “Aisa kaise ho sakta hai? Gaali hogai ye toh (How that be? It sounds like an abusive word to me),” he tells Sumit. He soon comes around, asking Sumit about his outfit. “Zehar, katl (poison, murder),” Sumit tells him as Amitabh gleefully repeats his words.

Watch the promo here:

Also on the show, Sumit's mother tells Amitabh how she gets overwhelmed every time she watches Baghban. She said she could not bear to watch the actor cry. Amitabh advises her not to watch the movie at all. Sumit also tells him how his parents suspect that he too, will kick them to the curb like Amitabh's kids did in the movie.

Amitabh is back for the new season of the show, which began in August. This time, the audience is back in the studio and special, Shandaar Shukravaar episodes have also been introduced. Every Friday, celebrity guests take the hotseat to play the game with Amitabh and raise money for the cuases they support. Amitabh's Sholay co-star Hema Malini and director Ramesh Sippy will be the new guests this week.

So far, stars such as Deepika Padukone-Farah Khan, Sourav Ganguly-Virender Sehwag, Pankaj Tripathi-Pratik Gandhi, Suniel Shetty-Jackie Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia D'Souza have been invited on the show.