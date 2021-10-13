'Billion Cheers jersey': BCCI unveils Team India's new kit for T20 World Cup

The BCCI on Wednesday unveiled a brand new jersey which the Indian cricket team will be sporting at the T20 World Cup. The new kit is called the ‘Billion Cheers Jersey’ which replaces the 1992 World Cup pattern-like jersey the team had been donning since late 2020.

"Presenting the Billion Cheers Jersey! The patterns on the jersey are inspired by the billion cheers of the fans," the BCCI tweeted, while uploading an image of KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah sporting the new kit.

The jersey has been launched by MPL Sports, the official kit sponsors of the Indian cricket team. “This isn't just a Team, they are the pride of India. This isn't just a jersey, it is the blessing of a billion fans. Get ready to cheer for Team India,” it tweeted.

The new kit stick with the dark blue pattern which replaced the traditional navy blue back in December last year. It was during India's tour of Australia that the Indian cricket team sported a kit that much resembled India's 1992 World Cup jersey, with stripes of Blue, Green, Red and White.

Last month, the ICC launched the T20 World Cup anthem composed by Bollywood music director Amit Trivedi. The anthem is an animated form featuring young fans worldwide glued to T20 cricket. It includes the animated avatar of India captain Virat Kohli, who leads the group of players and is joined by West Indies captain Kieron Pollard, Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell and Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan.

