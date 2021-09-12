News updates from HT: Mega vaccination-drive in Tamil Nadu today and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Tamil Nadu: Mega-vaccination drive against Covid-19 today, over 1,000 camps set up in Chennai

The MK Stalin-led Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government in Tamil Nadu will organise a mega-vaccination drive against coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Sunday, with the aim to inoculate the remaining section of the vaccine-eligible population in the state who are yet to receive their respective jabs. The vaccination drive will be conducted on a weekly basis, Tamil Nadu health minister Ma Subramanian said earlier this week, putting in a request to the central government for additional Covid-19 vaccine doses. Read More

Panjshir resistance forces leader Ahmad Massoud has not left Afghanistan: Report

Ahmad Massoud, the leader of the resistance forces in Panjshir valley, is still in Afghanistan but 70 per cent of the main streets in Panjshir are under the control of the Taliban, Iranian news agency Fars has reported citing people familiar with the situation. Fars reported on Saturday that rumours about Massoud, the son of late former Afghan guerrilla commander Ahmad Shah Massoud, leaving Afghanistan for Turkey or any other place is false and the resistance leader is said to be in a safe place. Read More

ISI chief meets intelligence heads of China, others amid heat over 'proxy war' in Afghanistan

Pakistan's intelligence chief General Faiz Hameed, the director-general of the notorious Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) held a meeting in Islamabad on Saturday with the intelligence heads of multiple nations, including China and Russia, regarding the evolving situation in Afghanistan. Although there was no official confirmation from either side, those familiar with the development said that that the meeting, hosted by the director-general of the ISI, indeed took place and it was attended by the intelligence chiefs of China, Russia, Iran, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan. Read More

WATCH: ‘More women in parliament helps make public spaces less unequal’: Brinda Karat

In the latest edition of On The Record, CPI(M) leader and former Rajya Sabha MP Brinda Karat speaks to Hindustan Times' National Political Editor, Sunetra Choudhury, and talks about 25 years of the Women's Reservation Bill. Karat said it is positive that regional parties like TMC, YSR, BJD have given women tickets. She added, “Regional parties have given a better representation of women compared to the national parties, both the BJP and the Congress.” Watch the full video for more.

Ram Vilas Paswan death anniversary: Top leaders, ex-contenders among invitees

The Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) in Bihar will on Sunday observe the ‘barsi’ or the first death anniversary of its founder and stalwart leader Ram Vilas Paswan, who died in October last year after undergoing heart surgery. A Union minister in the first and second Modi ministries, nine-times Lok Sabha member and Rajya Sabha MP Ram Vilas Paswan left a lasting legacy in Bihar's political scenario. Read More

'They will never say anything good about Indian team': Gavaskar against reports stating India 'refused to play 5th Test'

The cancellation of the fifth Test match has thrown a lot of people in a puzzle. Initially, it was believed that the Indian team refused to take part in the series-deciding game in Manchester, with reports doing the rounds that players were not keen on taking the field after their physio Yogesh Parmar had tested positive. Read More

These are the top 10 best cities in the world in 2021

Have you ever wondered which are the best cities in the world? Well, a new poll by international culture and entertainment magazine Time Out answers this exact question. The outlet questioned 27,000 city-dwellers from Melbourne to Madrid, Chicago to Copenhagen, and Tel Aviv to Tokyo to find out the best cities in the world. Read More

When Prachi Desai flew to another country to surprise 'someone', realised he lied to her: 'I holidayed alone'

Actor Prachi Desai had once revealed she flew to another country to surprise the person she was dating only to find out that the person lied to her. Prachi ended up holidaying alone instead of telling the person that she had travelled to the nation for him. Read More