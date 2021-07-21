Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News updates from HT: Mohan Bhagwat says CAA NRC will not harm Indian Muslims and all the latest news

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 21, 2021 04:54 PM IST
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday said the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens would not harm India’s Muslim citizens while urging the voters “to check” those who try to politicise the issues on communal lines. (HT File Photo)

CAA, NRC would not harm India’s Muslims: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday said the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) would not harm India’s Muslim citizens while urging the voters “to check” those who try to politicise the issues on communal lines. Read More

C’garh okays auction of 17 coal blocks, raises concerns about impact on wildlife

The Chhattisgarh Cabinet has approved auctioning of 17 out of 18 coal blocks identified by the Centre in the state for the purpose, raising concerns about the impact of the mining in wildlife-rich areas that are home to elephants, sloth bears and leopards. Read More

25 killed in central China floods, military deployed

At least 25 people were killed including 12 who were trapped in a flooded subway in Zhengzhou, the capital of central China’s Henan province, following rare torrential rains in recent history in the region. Read More

Avesh Khan ruled out of remainder of warm-up game between Indians and County Select XI, BCCI provides injury update

Fast bowler Avesh Khan will be taking no further part in the three-day warm-up game between Indians and County Select XI that is being played at the Emirates Riverside in Durham, the BCCI announced Wednesday. Read More

Soha Ali Khan celebrates Eid-al-Adha with Inaaya in blush pink anarkali, here's what it costs

Bollywood celebrities have been taking to social media today (July 21) to wish their fans Eid Mubarak. Read More

Newborn bee takes its first steps in the world. Watch mesmerising video

It is incredible to watch videos that show a newborn animal taking its first steps. Read More

Bajaj Chetak Electric scooter to open for bookings in three new Indian cities

Bajaj Auto is all geared up to extend the availability of its Chetak Electric scooter in more Indian cities. Read More

Arbaaz Khan opens up on trolling after divorce from Malaika Arora: 'Happened to Aamir Khan too'

Arbaaz Khan has spoken about the trolling that he endured after his separation from Malaika Arora. Read More

