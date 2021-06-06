News updates from HT: Nine injured in grenade attack in J-K's Pulwama district and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Grenade attack injures nine in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama

At least nine people were injured on Sunday in a grenade attack on a security forces’ party deployed in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, officials said. Read more

Health ministry issues new guidelines for diabetes management in Covid patients

The Union health ministry has come out with the latest clinical guidance on the diagnosis and management of diabetes among Covid-19 patients as mucormycosis or black fungus is one of the major concerns during coronavirus disease (Covid-19) recovery, especially in patients with uncontrollable diabetes. Read more

CSIR, Laxai initiate phase-II trials of Niclosamide drug for treating Covid-19

The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) in collaboration with Laxai Life Sciences began the phase-II clinical trials of the Niclosamide drug on Sunday for treating the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). Read more

Mehbooba on Amarnath yatra decision: Does govt listen to us?

Peoples Democratic Party president Mehboba Mufti on Sunday said the government of India took decisions without considering the opinions of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Read more

Trump's groundless election grievances cloud Republican agenda heading into 2022

Republicans are fighting to seize control of Congress. Just don't ask what they'd do if they win. Look no further for evidence of the GOP's muddled governing agenda than battleground North Carolina, where party leaders packed into a convention hall Saturday night to cheer former President Donald Trump. Read more

Roger Federer withdraws from French Open 2021

Former world number one Roger Federer has withdrawn from the French Open a day after winning his third-round match, organisers said on Sunday. The 2009 Roland Garros champion took to Twitter to inform his followers about his decision. Read more

Dilip Kumar health: Actor diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion, on oxygen support

Actor Dilip Kumar, who was hospitalised in Mumbai on Sunday, has reportedly been diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion. The actor was admitted to PD Hinduja Hospital after he complained of breathing issues. Read more

WhatsApp voice messages feature: Before sending, you will get a chance to do this important thing via new update soon

WhatsApp recently rolled out a major update to the voice messages feature on its platform. WhatsApp update enables users to listen to voice messages at variable speeds. Read more

Woman in Odisha's Mayurbhanj rescues eight-foot-long king cobra

An 8-foot long king cobra was rescued by a woman in Odisha's Mayurbhanj on Saturday from near her house. The woman, Sasmite Gochhait, and her husband Akil Munda were in for a scare when they saw their 2-year-old child crawl towards the snake. Read more