Security forces personnel leaving in armoured vehicles in Jammu and Kashmir, India. (File photo by Waseem Andrabi/Hindustan Times)
Grenade attack injures nine in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama

The blast occurred near a bus stand in Tral in South Kashmir's Awantipora.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 06, 2021 08:34 PM IST

At least nine people were injured on Sunday in a grenade attack on a security forces’ party deployed in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, officials said.

The blast occurred near a bus stand in Tral in South Kashmir's Awantipora. An official of police control room Awantipora said that terrorists lobbed a grenade towards a naka party of police and CRPF which missed the target but injured civilians.

While eight people suffered minor injuries, one person has been referred to Srinagar hospital, officials said. All injured are stable, the official added.

The cause of the blast is being ascertained, officials said.

“One of the injured was referred to Srinagar hospital as he had suffered an abdominal injury but he is also stable,” the official said.

The security forces have launched a search operation to trace the attackers.


