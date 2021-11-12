News updates from HT: No Chinese village on Indian territory, says CDS Rawat and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 9am. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘Not true’: CDS refutes reports of China building villages on Indian territory

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The US department of defence recently said China had built a large village inside the “disputed territory” between Tibet Autonomous Region and Arunachal Pradesh in the eastern sector of the LAC. Read more

Bombay HC to hear today defamation suit filed by Sameer Wankhede's father against Nawab Malik

NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede's father filed a police complaint against Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik on Monday, pointing out that ‘false’ and ‘derogatory’ allegations regarding caste have been raised. Read more

Mohammad Rizwan spent two nights in ICU before semi-final, photos emerge after Pakistan lose to Australia

The Pakistan team management confirmed that Mohammad Rizwan had spent two nights in the ICU of a hospital before the T20 World Cup semi-final against Australia, which Pakistan lost by 5 wickets. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Vicky Kaushal reveals what made him steer away from engineering: ‘I was a rat in the race’

Vicky Kaushal said that during an industrial visit in his second year of engineering college, he realised that an office job was not for him. "I just was very sure of something that I don’t belong here,” he said. Read more

Rujuta Diwekar’s solution to ‘uplift ourselves from all that drags us down,’ is this…

On Friday, Rujuta shared a picture of herself, where she can be seen balancing her body on her feet and on her head, with the rest of the body positioned upwards. Read more

T20 WC: How Matthew Wade, Marcus Stoinis stunned Pak, fired Australia to final

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Australia crushed Pakistan's T20 World Cup dream as they defeated the green shirts by 5 wickets in the semi-final. Matthew Wade & Marcus Stoinis stood unbeaten in a six-hitting feast to lead Australia into the T20 World Cup final. Watch